Can TV help us heal?

Dara E Healy -

DARA E HEALY

THE PASSING of film-maker and television producer Danielle Diffenthaller has reignited the conversation about how important it is for us to see our culture, language and social practices represented on film and television. Seeing ourselves “inside de people TV” is also a crucial way of supporting the arts and the creative sector, whether from a financial or community-building perspective.

Yet, as more people rely on personal devices for their news and entertainment, we may be inclined to view television as a relic of the past. However, you may be surprised to learn that this medium still plays a crucial role in decision-making and family life, locally and across the globe. The question is: how can we harness this powerful medium to support the creative sector and serve the needs of our nation?

According to the UN, “television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption, (while) the number of households with television sets around the world continues to rise.” Indeed, for World Television Day this year, observed on November 21, several independent organisations chose the theme “TV is Changing. Its Power Remains.”

For us, the power of television lies in the creation of local programming. We often refer to the classics such as Turn of the Tide, No Boundaries, Rikki Tikki, Parang with Holly Betaudier, Mastana Bahar with Sham Mohammed or the morning show with Allison Hennessey as our golden age of local programmes. Gayelle took these early offerings to a different level, as did Danielle’s Westwood Park.

This type of television helped to foster a sense of national identity and was pivotal in connecting Caribbean people across the diaspora. Importantly, these programmes opened professional opportunities and paid employment within the creative sector.

It is no exaggeration to say that artists are almost always in search of resources. These are primarily financial, but it may also be someone to assist with marketing, purchase specialised equipment, or simply have administrative support. Creatives are therefore often locked in a vicious cycle of not having enough resources to outsource these key services, attempting to complete key tasks on their own and then becoming plagued by fatigue and burnout.

Further, since independence, our relationship with television has been an uneasy one. We have attempted to decolonise our approach but we continue to purchase foreign shows rather than allocate resources to develop programming that would build our communities. Certainly, this is a conversation that I had with Danielle on many occasions, as we both sought to navigate the complex world of the creative sector here in TT.

The development of a flourishing television industry would ensure regular, dignified work for artists, as well as continue to strengthen us as citizens. The creation of local programming also creates opportunities for caterers, owners of guest houses, providers of transportation and services such as videography and photography.

The absence of quality shows for children is another serious omission. As our organisation incorporates theatre and the performing arts to engage parents, guardians and communities about the neglect of children, it continues to be painfully obvious how the lack of quality local viewing is negatively impacting our society.

At our sessions, we encourage play, for both children and adults, the sharing of stories and other activities to recapture our sense of community. We recognise that there is a dire need for information to be created specifically for communities, in our own languages (yes, we have more than one language in TT), and celebrating our diverse cultures.

Local television is also crucial in preserving our unique stories, songs, dances and other expressions of culture. It may surprise you that a great deal of our culture is still oral – knowledge of herbs, how to support pregnant women using natural remedies, being able to identify fruits and plants with healing properties, sayings – there is much that is still not documented. Recording this knowledge is an essential aspect of our healing, returning to community-oriented values and a more gentle way of treating each other.

In spite of the pervasive nature of social and online media, we still have an opportunity to harness television and digital content to craft a different kind of conversation. It was what Danielle would have wanted and it is what we need to start addressing the collective trauma and fractures in our nation.

Rest well, Danielle, we are not going to give up your fight.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts