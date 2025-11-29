Bandits rob woman but returns ID, bank cards

Besson Street Police Station, Port of Spain. - File photo

POLICE are searching for three bandits who robbed an Angostura employee minutes after she left work, but were still “kind” enough to return her ID and debit cards after she asked for them.

Around 7.15 pm on November 27, the 25-year-old woman exited the Laventille compound and walked to the Priority Bus Route opposite the Vehicle Maintenance Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (VMCOTT) to get a maxi.

On the way, she passed three men, one of whom was riding a black and white bicycle.

While waiting for a maxi, the men walked up to her and one of them held her from behind and put a curved knife to her throat. They demanded she give them all her belongings and, fearful for her life, she complied.

The men stole her black handbag, her Samsung S23 Ultra phone worth $5,000, her work cell phone and $700 cash.

Two of the men climbed an embankment next to VMCOTT and ran off into a bushy area. The woman begged the man on the bike to return her ID card and bank cards which were in a red pouch in her handbag.

The man took them out and calmly gave them to her before riding into the nearby Fernandes compound and escaping. PC Cyril of the Besson Street Police Station has been assigned to investigate the theft.

Police are also searching for two men whose robbery of a hardware store earlier that day was thwarted by noisy employees.

Around 10.10 am the owner of the hardware store along the El Socorro Main Road was conducting sales when a black Nissan Note parked on the compound and both suspects got out. The men, one armed with a gun, ran inside the business and announced a robbery.

They pushed the owner to the ground, snatched a gold chain from his neck and began ransacking the store.

However, several workers who realised what was happening, began shouting and raised an alarm. Both men ran out the store, got back into the car and drove off.

The victim told police no cash or other valuables were taken from the business. PC Ball is continuing enquiries.