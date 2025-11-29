Ameen: Boundaries should not split communities

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen. - File photo

LOCAL Government Minister Khadijah Ameen has urged 11 newly-appointed members responsible for municipal boundaries to follow natural divisions to avoid splitting villages and communities.

“Boundaries should never split villages or divide people and the way they live,” she said.

Ameen emphasised the role of local governments in empowering and networking communities, promoting peace, and supporting national priorities.

“Being part of a local government is about strengthening our communities, people, and peace. I look forward to your recommendations, which I know will make a difference in how we do business.”

Speaking at Kent House in Maraval on November 28, Ameen noted that while there had been previous attempts to address boundary issues, the recent naming of three new boroughs highlighted the continuing need for reform.

“Having seen the importance of local government first-hand, I recognise the disparities in electoral representation across the country,” Ameen said.

She highlighted significant disparities, noting that in some corporations, one councillor represents as few as 3,800 people, while in others, the number rises to over 15,700. “This variation underscores the inequity in representation and the need for a more balanced approach.”

Ameen stressed that population distribution must also be considered. In some areas, populations represent two per cent to four per cent of the national total, while in others, like Tunapuna/Piarco, they reach 17 and 14 per cent, respectively.

Ameen said geographic size also plays a role, with some municipalities covering just 12 square kilometres while others, such as Sangre Grande, cover 927 square kilometres. “These disparities highlight the need for equity in governance and resource allocation,” she said.

She added that electoral boundaries must reflect population distribution to ensure fair funding.

“Equitable funding is impossible without equitable division by geography and population.”

Ameen expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to meet its mandate. She noted the importance of separating regions based on development focus, creating sub-regions where necessary to ensure fair representation and resource allocation.

“This approach aligns with the Prime Minister’s long-standing concern that disparities in funding, driven by inequitable boundaries, create unfairness,” she said.

Ameen encouraged committee members to use available data and consultations to guide their decision-making.

She reminded the committee that while their recommendations would go to Cabinet, Parliament holds the authority to determine municipal boundaries, and the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has a role in setting electoral districts.