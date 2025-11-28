Woman charged for 'fake' CXC certificate

- File photo

THE police are reminding the public that the use of fraudulent documents to secure employment is a grave offence, and the temptation to do so must be resisted.

The advice came after a woman was granted $80,000 bail with surety by the High Court, on a charge of uttering a forged document in an attempt to secure employment as a member of the police service.

A release from the police service on November 28 said Aveyola Castillo-Clairmont appeared before Master Adia Mohammed on November 27, after she was charged. Castillo-Clairmont was granted bail and will return to court on December 18 for a status hearing.

Police said in 2019, a woman applied to the TTPS and allegedly produced a preliminary result slip in her name with passing grades in certain academic qualifications, but failed to provide the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) certificate as required, and was asked to return with the certificate.

It is alleged that the woman returned to the police academy on October 31 and presented a CXC certificate in her name, reflecting the same grades that were on the preliminary result slip. The certificate was accepted as a genuine document; however, upon verification, it was discovered to be a forged document.

The release noted that the Ministry of Education subsequently indicated the woman did not obtain the grades reflected on the certificate.

A report of the matter was made to the Fraud Squad, and an investigation was launched. The police said on November 25, an operation spearheaded by DCP Intelligence and Investigations, Natasha George, ACP White Collar Crime Division Avinash Singh and coordinated by Snr Supt Michael Jackman, Supt Arnold Lutchman and ASP Damian Thomas and supervised by W/Insp Dana George, Sgt Terrence Hamilton, W/Cpl Jade Glasgow, Cpl Stephen Woodroffe, WPC Thimbelene Lutchmansingh-Mungal and PC Brandon Ramlackhan led to the arrest of a female suspect at the Police Academy, the release said.