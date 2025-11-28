US embassy in touch with police over tourist's murder

The US embassy in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE United States embassy in Port of Spain says it is aware of the murder of American citizen Christopher Brown who was found stabbed to death in Castara, Tobago on Wednesday night.

An embassy spokesperson told Newsday on November 28, "The US embassy is aware of the death of an American citizen in Tobago (earlier) this week.

"We are working with the TTPS, and would like to thank Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, the TTPS, and other officials of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for their assistance."

Brown, 44, of County Road, Silverthorne, Colorado, was stabbed multiple times by a 26-year-old Tobago man from Rockly Vale in Scarborough, who has since been arrested.

Tobago police are investigating the theory that the American tourist was knifed to death during a jealous fit of rage by the suspect who mistook him for someone else who had been on very friendly terms with the suspect's girlfriend hours earlier, at a drumming festival on the beach.

Brown and his girlfriend spent the evening at the drumming session on the beach front off Depot Road, and returned to the Castara Retreats resort where they were staying. He left his lady friend behind and went back out for unknown reasons, apparently heading back to the drumming session.

Moments later, he was found dead.

The embassy spokesperson said, "the embassy offers its condolences to the family of the deceased, and asks the public to respect the privacy of the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time."

Investigations are ongoing.