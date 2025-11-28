Trump to 'permanently pause' migration from Third World nations

US President Donald Trump -

US President Donald Trump has vowed to "permanently pause migration from all Third World countries," which he said has been the root cause of "social dysfunction" in America.

In a post-Thanksgiving message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Trump said he will "terminate all of the millions of illegal (Joe) Biden admissions...remove anyone who is not a net asset to the US...end all Federal benefits and subsidies to non-citizens....de-naturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk or non-compatible with Western civilisation."

Trump condemned the migrant policies by his predecessor Biden and also described Mesopotamia Governor Tim Walz as "retarded" for allowing "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia" into the state.

He declared, " Only reverse migration can fully cure this situation....You won't be here for long!'