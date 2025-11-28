Terror Fabulous headlines Reggae in the Tropics on November 30

Terror Fabulous -

From the creators of Reggae on the Park comes a new era of reggae Sundays in south Trinidad, as the maiden hosting of Reggae in the Tropics kicks off on November 30 with veteran Jamaican singer Terror Fabulous, live at La Tropical Nightclub, La Romaine.

Terror Fabulous, 50, is a pioneering dancehall/reggae artist who helped shape the sound of the 1990s, producing and voicing some of the decade’s most influential hits. He is best remembered for the classic duet Action with Nadine Sutherland – a global favourite and one of Billboard’s most iconic dancehall tracks. His catalogue also features staples such as Gangster’s Anthem, Position, Woman Friend, No Retreat No Surrender and Yaga Yaga.

The inaugural staging of Reggae in the Tropics will also showcase performances from legendary selector Scorpion International, Carver P, DJ Zuggy and Brothers in Sounds, delivering an immersive blend of reggae, old-school dancehall and contemporary Caribbean rhythms.

Fabulous rose to international prominence through his work with producer Dave Kelly on the influential Madhouse Records label and although he stepped back from the mainstream spotlight, his lyrical authenticity and unmistakable voice continue to influence the modern generation of dancehall.

In addition to celebrating Caribbean music culture, the debut hosting of Reggae in the Tropics will contribute to a meaningful cause. Part proceeds from ticket sales will go toward relief efforts in Jamaica following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.

Event organiser Aneil Balkaran said the team felt compelled to act, “Our Jamaican brothers and sisters are facing tremendous hardship after Hurricane Melissa and as a Caribbean family, we could not stand by and do nothing. Reggae in the Tropics allows us to celebrate the music we love while contributing directly to those in need. Every ticket sold plays a part in helping Jamaica rebuild.”

This event is powered by Reggae Nation Alliance, the original Reggae on the Park and Colour Zone Creation. The night’s activities will be hosted by Boy Boy.