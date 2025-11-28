Tearful PM at councillor’s funeral: ‘Romona, a daughter of my heart’

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar hugs Francis and Laura Victor during the funeral on Thursday of their murdered daughter, UNC councillor Romona Victor, at Irwin Park, Siparia. -

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar wept on Thursday while speaking at the funeral for murdered UNC councillor Romona Victor at Irwin Park, Siparia. In leading tributes, the PM said Victor was like her daughter.

“We cannot overlook the complex and tragic circumstances surrounding her passing. We commend her parents’ bravery in speaking so openly about it. However, her life will not be defined by its final chapter. Behind this councillor was a woman who faced private struggles while still showing up for others with smiles, hope, and love,” Persad-Bissessar said.

The funeral was held mere walking distance from the Siparia Borough Corporation – where Romona worked in representing the interests of her burgesses in Siparia East/San Francique.

Victor, 36, was killed by her common-law husband Rodney Ramsumair, 45, on November 23. Police said she was beaten to death. Ramsumair subsequently ingested poison. Their bodies were found in a bedroom of their Coora Branch Road, Siparia home.

Persad-Bissessar said Victor’s story reminds all that no one should endure their pain in silence, and that help must be accessible to anyone who feels unsafe.

She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to strengthening systems for families in crisis but stressed that the responsibility extends beyond institutions.

“Neighbours, relatives, friends – all of us must respond with compassion. Let one part of her legacy be this: more people should reach out for help, and more of us should respond.”

As she reflected on Victor’s rise from modest beginnings to respected public servant and recently appointed Heritage Petroleum board member, the prime minister was overcome with emotion. She paused, wiped away tears, placed her hand over her heart and whispered, “Forgive me.”

She described Victor as “a daughter of my heart,” raised with the warmth and humility of Syne Village, Penal. She recalled encouraging Victor to enter public life because of her sincerity and unbreakable bond with her community.

“She was always smiling,” Persad-Bissessar said. “Even when she was tired, she would say, ‘The people are counting on me, leader.’ To her parents, I say, your daughter was seen, she was heard and she was deeply loved.”

Victor leaves behind her parents, Francis and Laura, her siblings, and her son, Sheldon Zion, whom she often described as her greatest motivation. She was later laid to rest at the Siparia public cemetery.