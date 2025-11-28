Saturated fat – harmful, helpful or neutral?

THE EDITOR: For decades we were told saturated fat was an enemy of the heart and best avoided. Recent research, however, reveals a more complex reality: the effect of saturated fat depends on where it comes from and what replaces it in the diet.

Saturated fat in whole foods – full-fat dairy, dark chocolate, and unprocessed meat – comes bundled with proteins, minerals and bioactive compounds that change how our bodies handle that fat. In many studies these foods show neutral, and sometimes beneficial, associations with health.

The real danger has often been the substitute. When people cut fat and fill the void with refined carbohydrates and added sugars, health frequently worsens: obesity, diabetes and metabolic disease become more likely.

The clearest lesson from the evidence is that an overall dietary pattern matters far more than any single nutrient. A diet built on whole, minimally processed foods – plant or animal – offers the best protection. In that context, saturated fat naturally present in such foods is far less alarming than older nutrition dogma would have us believe.

It is time our public health advice reflects that nuance. Rather than vilifying a single nutrient, let us encourage individuals to choose real, nourishing food and sensible eating patterns.

JAMIR NAZIR

via e-mail