Reggae Brunch 2 promises culture, cuisine and conscious vibes

Conscious selectors Peter Parikan, left, and Kere Raphael of Royal Order Sound plan to deliver some well-curated tunes at Reggae Brunch 2 at Anchorage on November 30. -

Chaguaramas welcomes the sweet pulse of reggae and the irresistible aroma of Caribbean cuisine will once again fill the air at The Reggae Brunch – Second Edition, set for November 30 at The Anchorage, from 10 am-4 pm.

This much-anticipated, food-inclusive event promises a vibrant fusion of culture, cuisine, and conscious vibes, bringing together lovers of reggae, good food and island unity.

Following the success of its inaugural staging, Reggae Brunch returns with an even richer cultural experience – this time expanding its menu and music lineup to celebrate the powerful linkages between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and by extension, the entire Caribbean region.

Last year’s inaugural staging was an all-white affair, but this time around, denim and white is the preferred dress code.

A feast of authentic flavours

Attendees can expect an authentic culinary journey through the islands, featuring both Jamaican and TT favourites. From sizzling jerk chicken and pork, and festival to omelettes, curry goat and veggie pastas, the menu pays homage to the flavours that define the Caribbean palate.

The event’s culinary team has also crafted a lineup of snacks and desserts that highlight the region’s sweet tooth – think coconut drops, gizzada, cassava pone and home-made rum cake. Vegetarian and vegan selections will also be available, ensuring everyone gets to taste the true essence of island hospitality.

More than just a brunch, the food experience at Reggae Brunch celebrates the shared heritage of Caribbean cooking – a reminder that while each island has its own signature style, the foundation of our cuisine is rooted in common history, resilience and love of flavour.

A soundtrack of conscious vibes

As always, Reggae Brunch promises total reggae and conscious dancehall, carefully curated to keep the vibes pure and positive.

Headlining the conscious DJ cast is the Reggae On the Radio Team, featuring Nine Miles International, Solid Rock, Lion Paw Movements, Royal Order and ReggaeMatic Sound.

They will be joined by special guests New Chapter, DJ Legacy, and radio personalities Sunny Bling and Caleb and S Carter and Gilligan, ensuring a seamless blend of timeless roots, lovers rock, and uplifting new-school sounds. With surprise DJ sessions also on the card, patrons can expect a full day of musical unity and spontaneous energy.

Food, music and cultural connection

Beyond the entertainment, Reggae Brunch stands as a testament to the enduring cultural connections that bind the Caribbean together. Reggae, born in Jamaica, and calypso and soca, rooted in TT, share a common language of rhythm, resistance and love.

Through this event, organisers continue to strengthen those ties – using food and music as the universal languages that bridge islands and bring people together.

In the words of one of the event’s promoters, “Reggae Brunch is more than just a party – it’s a celebration of who we are as Caribbean people. The food, the music, the laughter – it’s all part of the same heartbeat.”

For ticket information, log on to Reggae Brunch on all social media platforms.