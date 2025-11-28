Rajiv Coosal takes TT Contractors Association helm unopposed

Rajiv Coosal, newly elected president of the TT Contractors Association addresses members at the annual general meeting on November 27. -Photo by Faith Ayoung

RAJIV Coosal, operations director at Coosal’s Group of Companies, has been given a two-year mandate as president of the TT Contractors Association (TTCA), and has immediately promised to champion their interests.

He took the reins during the association’s annual general meeting on November 27, where a decision was made to increase terms from one to two years. Coosal and an uncontested slate were confirmed.

Coosal is the son of Coosal’s founder and CEO Sieunarine Coosal, who is also a former TTCA president.

While accepting the presidency “with humility, enthusiasm and a sense of duty,” he admitted that the association must strengthen its voice as firms continue to grapple with payment delays, rising costs and uneven project flows.

In Coosal’s inaugural address, he stressed that the industry required more consistent representation in its dealings with the State.

“Our industry has faced tremendous challenges,” he said.

“Grappling with rising costs, unpredictable supply chains and delays in payments. Many of our small and medium-sized firms have felt the strain, forced to downsize and even watched skilled workers walk away from the field.”

Coosal suggested that outstanding payments remained one of the most destabilising factors for the sector.

“The large sums of money owed by the state (aren’t) just a number in the balance sheet for accounting purposes; they equate to livelihoods on hold, projects pending and a sense of lost trust. This chapter we must bring to an end.”

Coosal told members the TTCA had to press for stronger partnerships with ministries and agencies, particularly as the government rolls out its development and transformation agenda. He cited the Housing Ministry’s 20,000-unit affordable housing target and the 12 proposed development hubs as examples of opportunities local contractors must be ready to support.

“We stand ready to answer the call for transformation,” he said, adding that the coming decade “represents a monumental shift in our nation’s infrastructure.”

He urged firms to invest in skills development, climate-resilient construction practices and modern building technologies.

He described the industry as a major economic driver whose reach extends well beyond construction sites.

“The true power of construction extends far beyond its direct economic contribution,” he said, noting its stimulus effect on manufacturing, quarrying, fuel distribution, finance, logistics, engineering, real estate and a range of small-business services.

“We are not just executors of contracts. We are strategic allies in crafting a new Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

“Let it be known that it was the dedicated individuals of the TTCA who with integrity, skill and commitment laid the foundational stones of a new TT.”

Former TTCA president and long-standing member Mikey Joseph raised concerns during the open floor session.

Joseph said contractors continued to face financial pressure because of delayed state payments and breaches of contract, and he urged the association not to rely solely on quiet negotiations.

“I care about those who may suffer from financial payment arrangements and breach of contracts when payment to contractors is not possible,” he said.

“We should not shy away from allowing the public to know what the industry is going through.

Because a lot of people sit and assume that once you name a contractor, you're walking with a couple million dollars down the road all the time. And many of us know that that is not so.”

Joseph argued that the TTCA needed to revive stronger lobbying efforts and warned that diplomatic approaches had not always yielded results.

“If we choose always to choose diplomacy, diplomatically we will always be disappointed,” he said.

“We need to bring back some vigour into trying to get the things that would bring strength and order to the local industry.”

He also cautioned that foreign firms could gain increasing ground locally if the association did not secure better conditions for its members. “More and more foreign organisations will come here, and we will be subservient to them,” he said.

Coosal responded directly, empathising with Joseph’s concerns and saying the TTCA had to balance diplomacy with firm advocacy.

“As a fellow contractor, I'm able to relate to some of the challenges which you've mentioned,” he said.

“I'm happy that you mentioned the importance of diplomacy, because that is key in the way we want to do things. But we also have to realise the strength that this association has.”

He said the TTCA would not hesitate to speak publicly where necessary. “We are here to represent you and all of the members of the TTCA,” he said. “It is not beating or taking advantage of others, but it's also, we have helped build this country… It is not the intention for the members here to put out hard work, pay your employees, have financial constraints, and still not be treated fairly.

“So your concerns are noted, and we will be ensuring that the public and the government hear those concerns.”

Alongside Coosal, the confirmed executives for 2025–2027 include vice-president Deborah Costelloe of Lifetime Roofing and directors Lisa Ramoutar of Cariri, Patries Ramkaran of Ramkaran Contracting Services, Jason Baksh of Kee-Chanona, Brandon Thackorie of General Earth Movers, Matthew Deveaux of Alpha Engineering and Construction, Shashi Mahase of Abel Building Solutions, Kriyam Singh of CBE Trinidad and Avaleen Mooloo of Trinidad Cement.

Coosal closed the AGM by urging members to remain united as the association begins its expanded term.

“Let us pledge collectively to build with excellence, integrity and value,” he said. “Let’s build together.”