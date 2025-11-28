Prisons go for 6th TTPFL win vs 'Couva Sharks'

From left to right: Prisons FC players Ricardo John, Kevon Williams and Ronell Paul celebrate a goal with teammates during 2025/26 TT Premier Football League action. Photo courtesy Ricardo John's Instagram page -

Early 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) leaders Prisons FC (15 points) are expected to face a stiff test to their five-game winning run this weekend when they take on last season's runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot (six points) at the Arima Velodrome, from 8 pm, on November 29.

The fixture will be the second match of a double-header, with 2023/24 league champions AC Port of Spain (eight points) playing the tenth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (three points), from 6 pm, in the first encounter.

The latter match will certainly be the one to catch the eye of the neutrals, as Prisons aim to continue a run which includes wins over Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, the second-placed Club Sando (12 points) and the cellar-placed FC Eagles. The sixth-placed Central will aim to improve on their performance from their last outing where they were hammered 6-1 by a dominant Sando team. Central have lost two of their four matches so far this season, including a 2-1 defeat to the third-placed Miscellaneous Police FC (ten points) last month in a match which saw them reduced to ten men.

Against the Dexter Cyrus-coached Prisons team which had signalled its intentions to pull out of the league before making a dramatic about-turn on that decision earlier this month, Central can ill-afford to make some of the schoolboy errors which saw them being ripped to shreds by Sando.

In the first match in Arima, the fifth-placed AC Port of Spain will try to build on their 2-1 victory over Point Fortin Civic in their last match, while conversely, Phoenix will hope to rebound from a 2-1 loss to title-holders Defence Force which saw them conceding a goal in second-half stoppage-time.

At the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin on November 30, the seventh-placed San Juan Jabloteh (five points) will play Sando in an intriguing clash from 5 pm, with Police scheduled to face the home team Civic from 7 pm in the second match of a double-header. In their previous match, Jabloteh gave up a two-goal lead which was given to them by an excellent double from striker Malachi Webb as they drew 2-2 with Caledonia AIA.

Caledonia's November 28 matchup with the fourth-placed Defence Force at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds was postponed owing to outfield conditions which have worsened with persistent rain. Eagles and Rangers were also scheduled to meet in La Horquetta prior to the postponement.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Prisons*5*5*0*0*10*2*8*15

Club Sando*5*4*0*1*15*2*13*12

Police FC*5*3*1*1*13*7*6*10

Defence Force*4*2*2*0*5*3*2*8

AC Port of Spain*5*2*2*1*6*6*0*8

MIC Central FC*4*2*0*2*7*11*-4*6

Jabloteh*5*1*2*2*7*10*-3*5

Caledonia*4*1*1*2*6*7*-1*4

Point Fortin*4*1*1*2*5*6*-1*4

1976 FC Phoenix*5*1*0*4*7*13*-6*3

La Horquetta Rangers*5*1*0*4*3*12*-9*3

Eagles FC*5*0*1*4*4*9*-5*1