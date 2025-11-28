PNM's manufactured amnesia

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: There is a strange political sport unfolding in this country, and Penny Beckles has become its star performer: acting as though the PNM’s decade of national wreckage never happened. She now carries herself with the swagger of someone who believes the population forgot the chaos, the hardship, and the systematic dismantling of this nation’s stability. But TT is not suffering from memory loss. The only person stumbling around in the dark is Penny Beckles herself.

Every time she speaks, it is the same script – loud pronouncements, empty warnings, and a desperate attempt to rewrite the PNM’s legacy. But the truth refuses to be buried. The PNM didn’t merely mismanage; they scorched the ground they walked on. They left behind an economy that shrank like a dying flame. They ran foreign reserves down to survival levels. They watched crime explode until entire communities lived in fear. They turned state services into malfunctioning relics. These aren’t allegations – this is the documented reality the country had to survive through.

What makes Penny Beckles’s new found bravado so offensive is that she was part of the same political outfit that ignored citizens’ cries while institutions collapsed. She remained silent while roads eroded, while water shortages became normal, while hospitals creaked under pressure, and while the young and talented fled the country because the PNM torched every opportunity they claimed to protect. And now she wants to lecture the nation about governance?

Her leadership is built on selective memory and theatrical outrage. She behaves as if the PNM was a victim of circumstance rather than the architect of national stagnation. She tries to dress up political failure with rehearsed indignation, hoping that if she shouts loudly enough, people will forget the decade of decline stamped with the PNM’s signature.

But the people haven’t forgotten.

They haven’t forgotten the years where promises were tossed out like stray confetti while nothing improved. They haven’t forgotten the broken sectors, the collapsing services, the rising costs, the hopeless job market, and the countless opportunities that slipped through the nation’s fingers while the PNM played musical chairs with ministerial positions.

Penny Beckles can pretend all she wants. She can mask the PNM’s failures behind speeches crafted for headlines. She can twist facts, dodge responsibility, and posture for cameras. But she cannot outrun the truth that TT lived through fact by fact, year by year, hardship by hardship.

The country needs honesty, not theatrics. Accountability, not revisionism. Penny Beckles offers neither.

DAVID BECKLES

Arima