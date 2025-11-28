PNM Tobago wants disclosure on US military presence in Tobago

THA minority leader Kelvon Morris.

VIDIA RAMPHAL

The PNM Tobago is demanding complete transparency from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and central government following what it says are conflicting explanations over the presence of US military personnel and equipment at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

Eyebrows were raised and questions asked when on November 26, a US military aircraft made a noisy departure from the airport around 5.53 am, waking up residents and sleeping animals nearby.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine offered different accounts.

The prime minister suggested the activities were part of ongoing “roadworks” at the new airport project.

Augustine, when questioned, indicated he was unaware of US troops in Tobago, other than a US Air Force aircraft stopping at the airport to refuel.

The chief secretary later told Tobago Updates that he did not support any installation that draws Tobago into the ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela.

Further speculation arose when a piece of equipment resembling a radar system used by the US Marine Corps was spotted at the airport.

The PNM Tobago Council, which is preparing to fight the Augustine-led Tobago Peoples Party (TPP) in the upcoming THA elections, said it was dissatisfied with the explanations provided.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, said during a media conference on Thursday adjacent to the new Tobago airport terminal, that he had been inundated with calls from concerned Tobagonians.

“Tobagonians are asking the prime minister to come clean today and tell us truthfully, whether there is any military-type equipment being built anywhere in the vicinity of the ANR Robinson International airport,” Morris said.

“Whether it is a radar system or any other system in place here in Tobago at this time. If the answer is ‘yes,’ we are also asking her as to whether she had any consultation with the chief secretary on this matter.”

Morris said that Tobagonians should be concerned if the central government consented to any activity on the island without consultation with the chief secretary.

Former chief secretary and PNM Tobago Council leader, Ancil Dennis, chimed in at the press conference saying, “The government, and I have to say, in conjunction with the THA, is apparently engaging in very secret...activities behind the backs of Tobagonians.”

Dennis said he also did not believe Augustine when he said he was unaware of activities at the airport except that a plane had stopped to refuel.

Dennis said Tobago must unite to tell central government they were “very uncomfortable” with the entire situation.