PM happy with passage of stand-your-ground bill

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a huddle with government ministers in Parliament on November 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ANYONE convicted of a home invasion can soon face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $750,000 fine, after the Home Invasion (Self-Defence and Defence of Property) Bill 2025 overcame its first legislative hurdle, being passed by simple majority in the House of Representatives.

Over the course of a marathon sitting of more than nine hours, on Wednesday, the bill which was piloted by Attorney General John Jeremie, passed with 23 government MPs voting “aye” and ten opposition MPs voting “no.” The next hurdle is the Senate, where the bill will be debated.

Posting on the X social media platform, after the Bill’s passage, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, “Citizens, I am pleased to announce that moments ago the Home Invasion (Self-Defence and Defence of Property) Bill, 2025 was passed in the House of Representatives.

“Regrettably – though unsurprisingly – the Opposition voted against this critical legislation, once again failing to put the safety of our people first.”

She highlighted key provisions which include:

– Home invasion now carries a $500,000 fine and 20 years’ imprisonment.

– Harsher penalties of 25 years and $750,000 fine if the guilty party is a gang member, criminals in organised crime, or if the offenders acted in the presence of a child, senior, person with a disability, or other vulnerable individual.

– Home-owners have no duty to retreat and may use or threaten force to defend themselves or others.

– Deadly force may be justified where there is an honest belief it was necessary to prevent imminent death, grievous bodily harm, or grievous sexual assault.

Persad-Bissessar said the law puts the rights of law-abiding citizens first and sends “a clear message: attacks on our homes will not be tolerated.”

In the House, Jeremie said this bill was part of government’s multifaceted approach to addressing crime which began with creating a home invasion offence, and allows citizens easier access to licensed firearms.

He accused the Opposition of hypocrisy in not supporting the bill.

“The essence of the bill is to allow citizens to defend themselves and their property by using deadly force if necessary when their place of abode is invaded by criminals,” he said.

He noted annual homicides went from 420 in 2015, to 624 in 2024, while serious reported crimes went from 825 per 100,000 people, to “close to 1,000” per 100,000 individuals.

Later during the debate, Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge said the bill seeks to strike fear into the minds and hearts of criminals.

“The bandits must know when they come in your house, there will be a chance, a real chance, they might not be going out.

“And the homeowner must know, that it is better to be judged by 12 (at a trial) if it comes to that, than be carried by six (at a funeral).”