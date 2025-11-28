More steelbands lose state sponsors

Members of Heritage Petroleum Skiffle Bunch Steel Orchestra play at Woodford Square, Port of Spain for World Steelpan Day . - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

San Fernando’s Skiffle Bunch and Siparia Deltones are among more steelbands to lose sponsorship from state entities.

In a letter dated November 27, Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd informed Skiffle Bunch of the termination of its sponsorship.

The letter, signed by Heritage Petroleum’s acting CEO Kerry Rampersad, said the company expressed its sincere appreciation for the partnership and contribution the band made to the cultural landscape during the sponsorship.

“After careful consideration, we regret to inform you that the company has taken a decision and will be discontinuing its sponsorship of Skiffle Bunch Steel Orchestra effective December 27,” the letter said.

It added that the company truly valued the strong relationship it built over the years and deeply appreciated the positive impact the band had on communities and, by extension, the country.

“Your contributions have made a meaningful difference, and we are grateful for that. As we move forward, we kindly ask that you discontinue the use of the company’s name and logo in any future branding.”

It ended the latter by thanking the band for its dedication and partnership in the culture.

In September, the National Gas Company terminated its sponsorship of three bands: Couva Joylanders, La Brea Nightingales and Tobago’s Steel Xplosion.

In 2023, it was reported that Heritage Petroleum was sponsoring Skiffle Bunch and Siparia Deltones.