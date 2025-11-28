Mixed fortunes for Carapichaima in Central intercol finals

Carapichaima East Secondary, boys' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) central zone intercol winners for 2025. - Photo courtesy SSFL

There were mixed results for Carapichaima East Secondary when the Secondary Schools Football League's (SSFL) central zone intercol finals were contested at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on November 26, as the boys were crowned champions while the girls finished second-best to Holy Faith Convent Couva.

For the Carapichaima boys, it will feel like just reward after enduring a premier division season which saw them lose all 15 matches to finish at the foot of the 16-team table. Against Chaguanas North Secondary in the zonal intercol final, though, Carapichaima found their rhythm and scoring touch as they ran out to a 3-0 halftime lead before adding another in the second half to complete the 4-0 riot.

Mikhel Aberdeen, Damarion Boswell, Tarik Langton and Zion Thompson scored the goals for "Caps East" who will now play east zone winners St Augustine Secondary in the national intercol quarterfinals on December 2 after the latter got a dramatic win over San Juan North Secondary at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on November 26.

In the central zone's girls' intercol final which preceded the boys' clash, Holy Faith put aside any thoughts Caps East had of a zonal double as they got a facile 3-0 win. On December 1, Holy Faith are scheduled to face east zone winners, Five Rivers Secondary, in the girls' national intercol quarterfinals.