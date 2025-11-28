Love Movement celebrates 53 years of music

The Love Movement will host Because of His Love on November 28-30 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. -

The Love Movement will be celebrating its 53rd anniversary with three concerts on November 28, 29 and 30 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Because of His Love – a concert for the whole family will focus on healing hearts and changing lives through music and the arts, said a media release.

Under the musical and artistic direction of Bernadette Scott, with drama director Dr Helmer Hilwig, choreography by Tonya Gooding and technical support from Franklyn Agarrat, Corey Burnham, Celia Wells and Kevon La Fleur, this year’s production promises an unforgettable experience.

Highlights include: The Lights of Love Children’s Choir performing A Star is Born and a fun medley of Christmas favourites like Rudolf, Frosty and Suzy Snowflake. The Republic Bank Love Movement Youth Outreach Group presenting Cool Yule, a dynamic and upbeat Christmas medley. The Senior Choir offering soul-stirring Christmas Gospel music in A Manger Suite and nostalgic traditional Christmas pieces and a special trip down memory lane with American Top 40, where the Senior Choir and Youth Group bring beloved hits to life with toe-tapping energy and vibrant choreography.

Founded in 1972 by the Bernadette Laughlin-Scott, what began as a small choir of 15 ladies from the St Ann’s Church Choir, has flourished into a vibrant, impactful non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering peace, love and unity – one note at a time.

Rooted in a mission to “Heal Hearts and Change Lives One Note at a Time”, the Love Movement offers far more than musical performances. Through its Trinity of Choirs – the Senior Choir, the Republic Bank Youth Outreach Group and the Lights of Love Children’s Choir – the organisation creates safe, nurturing spaces with weekly meetings, providing holistic support to youth and children from marginalised and at-risk backgrounds, the release said.

Over the years, the Love Movement has reached countless children and youth from all over the country as well as from institutions such as the Credo Foundation, Sophia House, St Mary’s Children’s Home, Rainbow Rescue, and more. In 2024, the group proudly expanded its outreach to include children with disabilities from The Living Waters Children’s Home – Our Lady of the Wayside, further emphasising their commitment to inclusivity and care.

The Love Movement uses music, drama and dance as tools for healing, empowerment and purpose. Through creative expression, young members gain discipline, confidence and spiritual grounding – critical life skills that help guide them toward a brighter, more fulfilling future, the release said.

The Love Movement depends on public generosity to continue its life-changing work with at-risk youth and children.

Tickets available at the Queen’s Hall Box office daily from 10 am-6 pm.

Showtime is 7.30 pm on November 28 and 29 and 6 pm on November 30.

For further info or to sponsor tickets for the children’s charity concert call or WhatsApp 471-4687.

