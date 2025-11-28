Latapy Charity Golf in Trincity to help underprivileged youths

Russell Latapy -

VIDIA RAMPHAL

THE Russell Latapy Education and Sport Foundation’s inaugural charity golf tournament tees off on November 29 with a number of stars ready to swing for glory at Millennium Lakes Golf Course, Trincity.

The two-man scramble, which begins with a shotgun start at 10 am, has already attracted 36 teams.

All proceeds of the tournament will be donated to charities Latapy is close to, with the winners having the opportunity to select a favourite charity as well.

“Part of the winning prize also would be a charity of the winner's choice, where we can make a contribution to,” Latapy told Newsday.

Latapy and West Indies legend Brian Lara will team up to take on a field that brings together some of the best golfers in the country.

The Russell Latapy Education and Sports Foundation Charity Golf Tournament merges two of Latapy’s great passions: sport and creating opportunities for young people who need them most.

“We are privileged to be in the position that we are in, and there are a lot of underprivileged kids who I would like to focus on,” Latapy said.

“I think it is such a good thing to give these young men a bit of guidance and a pathway in life.”

Latapy's mother established the foundation in the early 2000s while he was still in his playing career.

Initially created to provide support for the Russell Latapy High School – which it still does, Latapy is set to broaden its horizons.

“I was still playing abroad and still wasn’t able to fully commit to a lot of activities, a lot of programmes,” he said.

“The last couple of years, I’ve been back home, and mom is getting on a little bit. It was something that I wanted to keep going in her honour also.”

“It is also something that I believe in because it is a really worthy cause.”

Latapy says golf is his second love behind football, and he is excited to combine his affection for the sport with his desire to give back to the country.

“That is the basic idea behind it. I love golf and I wanted to foray into a charity golf tournament to help provide for some of the charities that we are involved in,” he said.

“The Little Magician,” as Latapy is affectionately known, made his name in football, but his love for golf has grown exponentially during the past 15 years.

His close friends Lara and former national teammate Dwight Yorke got him involved in the game, despite his early indifference to it.

“For a long time, I stayed away from golf for the typical reasons that non-golfers give all the time, which is: it is basically for old men, it’s too boring, that kind of thing,” Latapy recalled.

“Brian and Dwight were playing golf for some time before. They were encouraging me to come and play golf with them,” he said.

The golf bug bit hard when Latapy played and thoroughly enjoyed himself in Brian Lara’s annual charity golf tournament 15 years ago.

Now, the former football star boasts a single-digit handicap – good enough to be called to national golf trials a few years ago.

He did not make the team that year, but sank a hole-in-one at St Andrew’s Golf Club’s famed 16th green.

Latapy, as proper golf etiquette demands, bought drinks for the entire field.

“I got completely hooked on it. I am totally addicted to the game,” Latapy said with a laugh.

With Lara confirmed and Yorke expected to join the field, Latapy says his focus this weekend will extend well beyond the scorecard.

“I play the game, I watch the game, I love the game,” he said.

“It is just my little way of being involved with it for the foundation. And also having the opportunity to do something charitable.”