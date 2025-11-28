Kamla, Beckles congratulate Godwin Friday, St Vincent's new prime minister

Godwin Friday, prime minister-elect of St Vincent and the Grenadines. -

Congratulations have been pouring in from across the region for the newly elected prime minister (PM) of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Dr Godwin Friday, who defeated the longstanding leader, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, in the November 27 general election.

The Friday-led New Democratic Party (NDP) won in a landslide, securing a 14-1 victory over the Unity Labour Party (ULP), which had been in power since 2001.

In TT, both the PM and opposition leader have already offered congratulatory messages.

At 9.38 pm on November 27, just hours after the polls closed, Kamla Persad-Bissessar took to Facebook to congratulate Friday “on a successful general election, where a resounding democratic mandate was given” to him and his party.

She added, “I commend the citizens of Saint Vincent for upholding the highest ideals of democracy. May God bless the newly elected government as they begin this new chapter of service to the people of Saint Vincent.”

Gonsalves was one of many Caricom leaders opposed to the US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean, a stance that has been supported by Persad-Bissessar, who backs the deployment in the reported fight against narcoterrorism.

On the morning of November 28, PNM leader Pennelope Beckles also took to Facebook to offer her “warmest congratulations” to Friday and the NDP on the historic victory.

“This outcome reflects the will of the people and affirms that democracy remains vibrant and strong in our region,” the opposition leader said.

She recalled that Friday first entered the House of Assembly in 2001, representing the Northern Grenadines constituency, and in 2016, became SVG’s opposition leader.

She said the PNM welcomes his election and looks forward to engaging with his administration in the true spirit of Caricom and in the interest of national and regional development.

Beckles acknowledged Gonsalves for his “distinguished service” to his country and to Caricom.

“He has been a pillar of modern regional politics and his contribution must be duly appreciated. The people have spoken clearly and demonstrated their unwavering faith in the democratic process of SVG,” Beckles said.

On November 28, Jamaican PM Andrew Holness also commended Gonsalves for his long and dedicated service to the people of SVG and the Caribbean region.

“Over the years, Dr Gonsalves has been a strong voice within Caricom, consistently advocating for deeper regional cooperation and a more integrated Caribbean community,” a Facebook post said.

“His passion for regionalism and his unwavering belief in the value of collective action have helped to shape many important conversations across our community.

He added that he acknowledges Gonsalves’ significant contribution to public life and to "our shared regional journey."

Holness said he was confident that SVG would continue to benefit from his deep knowledge, experience, and commitment to national progress.

St Lucia PM Philip Pierre also congratulated Friday on November 28.

“Your victory reflects the will of the Vincentian people and their confidence in your vision. As sister islands bound by history, friendship, and shared Caribbean identity, we salute this important moment in your nation’s democratic journey,” a Facebook post said.

“May your tenure be marked by wisdom, compassion, and transformative success, moving all Vincentians forward together.”

The Grenadian government, led by Dickon Mitchell, said this landmark victory by the NDP represents a significant moment for the people of SVG and underscores their commitment to democratic principles.

A Facebook post from Grenada's Office of the Prime Minister said Mitchell commended Friday and the NDP for their dedication to the democratic process and expressed confidence in their ability to lead the nation into a new era of progress and development.

“Grenada looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Friday and his administration to strengthen bilateral relations and advance.”