Johann Layne shines with 3/33 in Windies warm-up match

West Indies pacer Anderson Phillip (second from left) is congratulated by captain Roston Chase during their two-day warm-up match against a New Zealand XI on November 27. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

Lanky Barbados pacer Johann Layne, 22, was the toast on the second and final day of West Indies' warm-up match against a New Zealand XI on November 27, as he took figures of three for 33 as the hosts were bowled out for 264 in reply to the Windies score of 346 for five declared.

Unsurprisingly, the match ended in a draw at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University, Lincoln, but Layne would have certainly pleased head coach Daren Sammy and bowling coach Ravi Rampaul with a fine spell after the Tea break. After the declaration from the Windies overnight, the New Zealand XI had a wobbly start in their turn at the crease and were four for two in the fourth over as they lost openers Scott Janett (one) and Jesse Frew (three) to veteran Kemar Roach (one for 55) and Anderson Phillip (one for 27). The New Zealand XI lost their third wicket at 45 when Sam Cassidy was dismissed by Layne after a run-a-ball 28.

The New Zealand XI then took their score to 144 for three at Tea, with Muhammad Abbas and Cam Paul both getting into the fifties. After Tea, Layne broke the 126-run stand between Abbas and Paul when he had the former caught at the wicket by Tevin Imlach for 61. Just four balls later, Layne struck again as he had wicket-keeper/batsman Marco Alpe (duck) dismissed in a similar fashion with a good length delivery just outside the off stump, which seemed to beat the batsman with its pace and bounce.

The New Zealand XI then slipped to 217 for six as Paul (91 off 135 balls) offered the simplest of return catches to off-spinner Roston Chase (one for 40). Spin accounted for the last five wickets as left-arm spinners Kavem Hodge (two for 32) and West Indies vice-captain Jomel Warrican (two for 45) got in on the act to see the hosts bowled out for 264 – some 82 runs shy of what the regional team posted in their innings.

There may be some concern in the regional team's camp, though, as allrounder Justin Greaves was helped off the field one delivery into his fourth over after pulling up lame in his follow-through.

The Windies will commence their three-match Test series against New Zealand from November 1 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES: 346/5 declared (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 85, Brandon King 79, John Campbell 68, Kavem Hodge 55 not out; Toby Hart 1/28, Thomas O'Connor 1/31) vs NEW ZEALAND XI: 264 (Cam Paul 91, Muhammad Abbas 61, T O'Connor 35, Sam Cassidy 28; Johann Layne 3/33, K Hodge 2/32). Match drawn.