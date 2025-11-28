GI leading the charge: A Team Band launches new frontline

Joel " Zan" Feveck, Imran "GI" Beharry and Kristina James are the new frontline singers of the A Team Band. - Photo by Overtime Media

The A Team Band is charged up and ready for Carnival 2026 with a whole new frontline cast. The industry is still buzzing from their recent launch at The Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge in St Clair last week as the band revealed their all new cosmopolitan frontline team.

Leading the charge is the three-time Chutney Monarch, Imran "GI" Beharry, who's blending his chutney beats and growing influence amidst the fire of this formerly straight-up soca ensemble, said a release from Overtime Media.

Joining him is newcomer Kristina James, who's a triple-threat singer, dancer and performer ready to take Carnival stages by storm and anchoring the group is the seasoned singer/songwriter, Joel "Zan" Feveck, who brings his signature swagger, style and vocal talents to the table.

This powerhouse lineup is set to take the soca world and the Carnival industry by storm, with their infectious energy, raw talent and unbeatable chemistry, the release said.

Long recognised as one of the best sounding and fastest rising bands in the industry, the A Team Band became the preferred musical accompaniment for soca superstar, Patrice Roberts and continues to back her full set and concert performances. Promoters, sponsors and industry stakeholders enjoyed the new look and expanded sound of GI and the A Team Band featuring Kristina and Zan.

Manager Zarin Morean said that recent cultural and economic changes inspired the band's latest face-lift and new sound. He said, "Get ready to experience the ultimate A Team! We have always been looking for the perfect mix up-front and GI came with new ideas, an engaged fan base and a proposal that we just could not refuse. He also reminded us that soca as Ras Shorty I created it was always meant to unite the East Indian and African tribes, so now our sound will be more representative of that ideal as we head into 2026."

James and Feveck expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for working with Beharry and the three-time Chutney Soca Monarch said he's happy to have a team and a band of his own now.

"This has always been a dream of mine to lead a great band and to be able to represent our music and culture in totality and that's the edge that the A Team brings to the stage now. From chutney hits, to Afrobeats, R&B, pop, soca, calypso and more, we are now poised to become a mainstay and the must-have band for every fete, Christmas party, concert and music showcase across the Diaspora. Long live the A Team Band, salute!"

In keeping with its ongoing development and evolution, GI and The A Team Band featuring Kristina and Zan will showcase their ultimate musical potential at the second annual VIP's Only Carnival Cooler Experience on January 25 at The Cipriani College, Valsayn from 5 pm-12 am.

Log on to the A Team Fridaze Live Showcase streaming live every Friday night from 7.30 pm and visible on the band's social media pages: You ube : @TrinidadATeamBand

FB : A Team Band TT, TikTok : ateamband and on their website at www.ateambandtt.com