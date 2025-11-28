COP30 again sounds climate alarm

Activists participate in a climate protest during the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, on November 15, in Belem, Brazil. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: The 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) has once again sounded the alarm on the escalating threats to global environmental stability.

Countries around the world – especially small island developing states (SIDS) like TT – voiced deep concerns about the accelerating impacts of climate change. These include disruptions to ocean systems, biodiversity loss, increased natural disasters and food insecurity, all of which pose serious risks to human welfare and survival.

Over the years numerous initiatives have been proposed at climate summits and other international forums, such as the 1992 Rio Conference on Environment and Development, meetings of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, as well as various United Nations conferences on biodiversity, desertification, forestry, and wildlife conservation. Yet, the global response has remained insufficient. Many observers attribute this to a lack of funding and political will to enforce and regulate meaningful climate action.

At COP30 in Brazil, TT’s delegation – led by the minister of planning, economic affairs and development – emphasised the urgent need for co-ordinated action at all levels, particularly in climate financing. It was reported that the minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to climate mitigation through initiatives such as promoting electric vehicles, installing solar water heaters in homes, transitioning to cleaner energy sources like green hydrogen, and implementing the National Adaptation Plan.

While financial constraints are a recognised barrier to local implementation, there exists a simpler, cost-effective, and impactful strategy, which is accelerated forest development. Forests are the planet’s primary terrestrial carbon sink, complementing the oceans’ role as the major global carbon reservoir. Since the dawn of time, trees have played a vital role in maintaining a healthy balance in the environment by sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide from the air and soil.

TT retains a significant forest estate, covering approximately 25 per cent of its land area. These forests not only absorb carbon dioxide but also support watershed production, wildlife conservation, ecotourism, rural employment and public health. However, they face ongoing threats from activities such as unauthorised development, squatting and unregulated quarrying, which have left thousands of hectares of abandoned, derelict land without any restoration.

It is instructive that there are significant examples of reforestation projects currently being undertaken in several developed and developing countries, such as the Great Green Wall, which is a pan-African initiative aimed at restoring 100 million hectares over 8,000 kilometres stretching across 11 countries. There is also the Amazon rainforest restoration taking place in Brazil aimed at restoring the “lungs of the Earth,” plus other similar projects under way in Australia and India.

Our country should strive to emulate such efforts, both for our environmental and financial benefit since carbon credits would be earned for trading to developed countries.

A strategic focus on prevention and mitigation – rather than costly recovery – offers a more sustainable path forward. As the saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” In this context, every dollar invested in proactive environmental stewardship could save 20 in future remediation.

Supporting the efforts of the Forestry Division, civil society and private sector stakeholders is essential to restoring and preserving TT’s green legacy for generations to come.

ANTONY RAMNARINE

retired Conservator

of Forests