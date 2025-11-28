Charmaine Forde headlines True Vibrations

We kinda Jazz presents True Vibrations with headliner Charmaine Forde on December 5-7.

A media release said, Forde will headline three concerts designed to usher in the glow of Christmas and the excitement of Carnival with her signature warmth, powerhouse range and impeccable musical intelligence,

Produced by cultural auteur Richard Young, the concerts take place at Kafé Blue on December 5 and 6 and The Guild TT, Shoppes of Maraval on December 7.

Forde’s artistry shines especially bright during the festive season, with her ability to move seamlessly from velvet-smooth jazz to gospel-rooted soul, from spirited parang to Carnival-born cadence. Each performance promises a sonic festival warmer, a musical embrace that beckons lovers of live music, the release said.

Guest performers include Terri Lyons, Krisson Joseph and Alicia Jagessar who together plan to create an unforgettable holiday tapestry of rhythm, harmony and island joy.

Showtime is 8 pm on December 5 and 6 and 6 pm on December 7.

For further info call 384-0333.