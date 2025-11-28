Bands play on despite decrease in prizes: Single pan showdown on November 29

Metro Stars, Tobago perform Kettle Pot during the single pan prelims at Pembroke ECCE on November 17. - Alva Viarruel

Pan Trinbago will crown a new single pan champion on November 29 and, despite challenges like bands losing sponsorship and a decrease in prize money, its president Beverley Ramsey-Moore is confident of a good show on Saturday.

The pan organisation has been the first to grant a Carnival title, for a number of years now. The 2026 single pan final will take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah’s (QPS) Grand Stand on November 29 from 6 pm.

The bands are playing on despite a decrease in prizes.

The winning band will receive $80,000, second, $70,000 and third $50,000. Fourth, fifth and sixth will receive $45,000 and seventh to tenth will receive $40,000.

“Every band, regardless of rank, contributes to the rich tapestry of Panorama, and their efforts are acknowledged and cherished,” Ramsey-Moore said.

She said there’d be a total of $2,350,000 of prizes allocated which celebrated not only skill and dedication but also the legacy and vibrancy of the pan.

The 2025 first place winners had received $275,000.

The battle for the 2026 title is fierce with a number of past winners adorning the top preliminary spots.

The 2024 champion Chord Masters sat atop the 2026 preliminary results with its arrangement of the 1999 Xtatik single, Showdown (Band Meet Band). The band’s piece earned them 276 points.

Eight-time single pan champion and last year’s winner, San Juan East Side Symphony is also among the finalists, having secured a spot with its arrangement of Jumbie.

The TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra, the TT Police Steel Orchestra and the Fire Service are also among the 25 finalists.

There were 48 competing bands in the preliminaries which began on November 12 in the eastern region. Those preliminaries were concluded on November 14 and then it travelled to the south/central region where those were held from November 15-16.

The prelims for Tobago bands were held on November 17 and then that round of competition was concluded in the northern region from November 18-20.

Ramsey-Moore said this was another record year of single pan participation.

In WhatsApp responses to Newsday, Ramsey-Moore said the 2026 single pan competition was nothing short of spectacular.

“The energy, passion and creativity displayed by our pannists across the country have truly captured the heartbeat of our nation.

“With 48 bands participating in the preliminaries, an increase from last year, we witnessed a thrilling showcase of talent from all four regions: eastern, south/central, northern and Tobago. Each performance told a story, celebrating the ingenuity and rich heritage of TT’s national instrument, the steelpan.

“The vibrancy, precision and showmanship have set an exhilarating tone for Panorama 2026.”

The single pan category of Panorama 2026 was a promising glimpse of what was to come for the entire competition, she added. Given the interest generated in the fraternity’s efforts, the organisation said it planned to pioneer some innovations to enhance performer and audience experiences.

The first of these would be a digital expansion. Ramsey-Moore said through its own pay-per-view platform and optimised live streaming, Pan Trinbago planned on bringing the magic of Panorama directly to homes across TT and the globe.

These new digital platforms would include behind-the-scenes content and real-time interaction with bands, she added.

She said the start of the annual competition, like any ambitious cultural endeavour, was not without hurdles. One of the main challenges was the loss of sponsorship for some bands ahead of Panorama, which could have impacted participation, she said.

“Yet, through resilience, collaboration and the unwavering support of our community, Pan Trinbago ensured the competition remained seamless and memorable.

“These challenges only strengthen our resolve to celebrate and protect our steelpan heritage,” Ramsey-Moore said.

Here’s a list of the 25 single-pan finalists:

Chord Masters Steel Orchestra

Hope Pan Groovers

New Age Trendsetters

La Creole Pan Groove

Metro Stars Steel Orchestra

San Juan East Side Symphony

Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Service Steel Orchestra

Nayal Hill SOM Steel Orchestra

Trinidad and Tobago Police Steel Orchestra

Trinidad East Side Symphony

D’ Original Woodbrook Modernaires Steel Orchestra

Uni Stars Steel Orchestra

San Juan All Stars Steel Orchestra

Epic Koskeros Steel Orchestra

Nu Pioneers Pan Groove

Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service Steel Orchestra

La Romaine Super Vibes

Pan Jammers Steel Orchestra

La Famille United Steel Orchestra

Arima All Stars Steel Orchestra

Pan Stereonettes Steel Orchestra

LA 47 Steel Orchestra

Harlem Syncopators

East Phonics Steel Orchestra

Scrunters Pan Groove