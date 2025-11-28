Ah good wukkin' old thing

Paolo Kernahan -

A debate raged online over the increased age limit of foreign used vehicles. One poster on TikTok found himself in the crosshairs of incensed audiences after posting ragebait, ostensibly about old cars flooding the market.

The individual, a new car salesman with obvious skin in the game, had his skin flayed for what was a wildly unpopular, lukewarm take. He opined that older foreign used vehicles aren’t the savings people imagine; they’d end up costing more in the long run as ‘shylockian’ lending institutions require a down payment for these cars and also apply higher interest rates for loans.

Moreover, the salty salesman implied that these older cars are essentially parasitic junkers that would demand a constant infusion of parts. The internet descended on him like the plague of locusts in Moses’ Egypt. “You vex because yuh commission outta commission!” and “Yuh see how dese people stink? HYMC!”

Naturally, the idea of a further liberalisation of the foreign used car market, first introduced by Basdeo Panday, is a hit with the masses. It’s embraced as a balancing of the scales, making the dream of vehicle ownership increasingly possible for ordinary, hardworking stiffs of modest means. Sure, people are desperate enough to link up with someone from Facebook under a bridge with 25k in hard cash — but buying an eight-year-old car? That sounded to me like heavy metal music for migraine enthusiasts. But then, I don’t know anything about cars other than how to put gas, oil and air in them, nor have I purchased one in several years.

I consulted my mechanic, who works with a wide range of vehicles —from high-end to Aqua— to get his perspective. He told me that the vehicles in question, while they may be eight years old, have low mileage. That’s because of laws governing vehicle registration and certification in Japan, the primary source of these cars. After three years of ownership, Japanese vehicles must be subjected to an inspection that can be quite costly. This isn’t your average tyre change and polish of the headlamps — the work required on the engine, regardless of condition, is substantial. Moreover, the older a car gets in Japan, the higher the insurance and taxes that must be paid. Consequently, it’s more practical for Japanese consumers to ditch their old “new” cars in favour of something fresh out of the showroom.

That’s why there are vast warehouses and storage lots filled with cars either meant for recycling or sale to the foreign used market. These cars, according to my mechanic, are typically in exceptional condition. Keep in mind, Japan’s roads are nothing like our bombed-out streets with yawning potholes of indeterminate depth. Additionally, he says, older models seem to have engines that are more durable than the ones in newer cars, which, in his experience, seem engineered to fail.

The foreign used cars landing here also have far more features than their fully unloaded new car counterparts that are often stripped of such additional flourishes before importation. So if the consumer can purchase a car in good condition with low mileage for as 'little' as $60,000, it’s not surprising that foreign used dealers already have orders in the hundreds. Naturally, this presents an existential threat to the new car industry peddling products at close to $300,000 and beyond. Sure, you can now buy a new car without a down payment and pay through your nose for it over as much as 7 years, but that option will never be practical or even possible for those in lower income brackets.

So the older, lower-mileage eight-year-old car is a win for the small man…but it’s a loss for the motoring public in general. There are an estimated one million registered vehicles in this country, even though the actual number of cars on the road is probably between six and seven hundred thousand. That’s already a ridiculous number of vehicles for a small space of just over 5 thousand square kilometres; the one-car household is a distant memory.

This continued profusion of vehicles can possibly lead to worsening congestion, pollution, lower productivity and poorer quality of life for citizens. Of course, humans focus on their individual needs first. If there’s any bandwidth left over, then it can be applied to wider community considerations. A safer, more reliable public transportation system would reduce the number of cars on the road, but that and seeing a snake riding a bike are unlikely, so more traffic it is.