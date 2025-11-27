Why China’s social media policy will never work in Trinidad and Tobago

WHEN the Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander recently suggested that Trinidad and Tobago should “look at China’s social media policies,” it revealed two things.

First, our leaders finally recognize that the online space has become dangerous. Second, many people invoking China clearly do not understand what China’s digital governance actually is, how it functions, or why it works only for China.

As someone currently based in Asia, I can say without hesitation: China’s digital model cannot be copied by the West, the Caribbean, or TT. To understand why, we need to understand what China built — and why it works there.

China does not have a “social media policy.” It has an entire digital system.

China does not regulate apps in the way democratic countries do. China regulates the entire digital environment through a system constructed over two decades, maintained by a population of 1.4 billion people and a powerful technological state. It rests on several pillars.

1. The Great Firewall

This is a national filtering and surveillance system that blocks foreign platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Google and WhatsApp. It filters keywords, inspects packets, monitors traffic, and aggressively shuts down VPNs. It secures China’s information borders.

2. Mandatory real-name digital identity

Every mobile number, social account, payment app and online service must be tied to a verified government ID. Anonymity online does not exist.

3. Domestic platforms under full oversight

China replaced Western platforms with local ones — WeChat, Douyin, Weibo, Baidu, Alipay. These platforms handle communication, payments, transportation, government services and daily life. Because they are domestic, the state has full regulatory control.

4. Data localisation

All Chinese citizen data must remain inside China. Platforms undergo cybersecurity audits and must provide access for national security matters. Data sovereignty is treated as national sovereignty.

5. A large enforcement system

The Cyberspace Administration of China oversees thousands of engineers, moderators and AI systems monitoring the digital environment around the clock.

This is not a policy you can adopt. It is a national digital architecture.

Why this works for China

China’s model is shaped by a specific cultural and political context:

• A collectivist society that values stability and harmony

• High trust in central government

• A one-party political structure

• A population large enough to sustain its own tech ecosystem

• A cultural preference for order and cohesion

• A technology sector capable of building alternatives to Western platforms

Most Chinese citizens do not see this system as restrictive. They see it as protective. The model aligns with their values and expectations around stability and public order.

Why it cannot work in TT

We do not have:

• The resources or technical capacity

• A national ID system tied to digital services

• Domestic platforms we can regulate

• The enforcement capability

• The political structure

• The cultural acceptance

• The population size

• The trust in government

• The legal framework

• The constitutional flexibility

• Or the societal appetite

We cannot build a Great Firewall. We cannot force real-name registration across every platform. We cannot regulate Meta, YouTube or TikTok. We cannot create a national monitoring system. The suggestion that Trinidad could adopt China’s mechanisms is not realistic.

Even countries with far greater resources — Canada, the UK, the US — openly state that China’s model cannot be replicated in democratic societies.

Trinidad still has a real problem

Our online space has become increasingly toxic. Under the cover of “free speech,” we are seeing:

• People posting death threats

• Users brandishing weapons

• Intimidation of public officials

• Hoaxes and panic-inducing messages

• Misinformation spreading faster than facts

• Violent rhetoric

These behaviours have nothing to do with responsible free speech. In most countries, they would fall under criminal conduct. They continue in Trinidad because we have almost no modern digital governance structure.

We are at a point where the absence of rules is creating real-world danger.

Singapore offers a practical model for small democracies

Singapore faces many of the same challenges we do, and their approach is modern, balanced and realistic. Their key legislation is the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

The core tool is a correction direction. It does not delete posts or silence opinions. Instead, when false information threatens public interest, authorities can require a correction notice to be added beneath the post. The original post remains visible, but factual context is attached.

This protects speech while limiting harm. It fights misinformation without censorship. It is transparent, constitutional and workable for a small nation.

Where TT goes next

We need updated cybercrime laws, a clear distinction between protected speech and criminal threats, a correction-based misinformation framework and significantly improved digital literacy.

China’s digital governance works for China because China was built to support it. A small democratic nation like TT must adopt a model aligned with our culture, our Constitution and our realities. Singapore, not China, offers that model.