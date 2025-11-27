Valencia farmer found dead in own garden

File photo -

Relatives of a Valencia farmer found him shot to death in his garden while searching after he failed to return home.

Anthony Sankar, 42, was last seen alive around 11 am on November 26, as he left home with a weed wacker to clean his garden. When he did not return home at 6 pm, as was the norm, his family became worried and went in search of him.

At around 8 pm, Sankar’s mother and other relatives found his body in his garden. He appeared to have been shot in the face and torso.

Crime scene investigators attached to the Specialist Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) photographed and processed the scene. Detective WPC Timothy is leading investigations.