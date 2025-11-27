Tyrone C McCollin in joint exhibition at ThinkArtWorkTT

Meraki is hosting a joint exhibition featuring seven artists from Trinidad and Tobago, US and Barbados titled Serendipity at ThinkArtWorkTT studio.

The exhibition features artists Tyrone C McCollin, Deborah Clement, Damien Leach, Wade Mark, Akyem Ramsay, Denise Cobham-Albo and Leon Bain.

A media release said, McCollin is a graduate of John Donaldson Technical Institute and Caribbean Union College of TT and has received many diplomas and degrees in art.

McCollin is a three times logo design contest winner. He is also an author of the book T'vimo. Currently he is an art teacher at New Grace Center Christian School Brooklyn NY for the last 13 years.

As a professional sign artist, making signs for churches and businesses, he has used his sign material called vinyl as a catalyst for his invention of a new art style called T'ViMo where he uses bits and pieces of vinyl to create his works of art.

T'ViMo is an innovative art style pioneered by McCollin that brings the craft of mosaic into the modern age. T'ViMo short for Tyrone’s Vinyl Mosaic – combines the timeless technique of mosaic with the versatility of vinyl, using vibrant pieces of vinyl as the “paint” and a precise X-Acto knife as the “brush.” This unique approach encourages artists to delve deeper into the elements of art, sharpening their sense of colour, texture, and perspective, the release said.

The exhibition opens on November 27 at 5 pm and continues until December 2 from 1 pm-6 pm at ThinkArtWork TT studio, 11 Cipriani Blvd, Woodbrook.