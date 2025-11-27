Serve citizens, not silence the critics

Minister Anil Roberts - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The recent controversy involving allegations surrounding the family of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and Minister Anil Roberts’ social media claims underscores a deeper issue that transcends political personalities – the responsibility of government and where its focus truly lies.

Governments are instituted to serve the people – to ensure justice, stability, economic progress, and the overall well-being of their citizens. When the focus of governance shifts from addressing national priorities to engaging in personal attacks or political distractions, it erodes public trust and weakens the foundations of democracy.

Attacking individuals who raise concerns, whether valid or perceived, reflects not strength but insecurity. When leadership reacts defensively instead of transparently, it sends a message that dissent is unwelcome and that scrutiny will be met with hostility.

This atmosphere breeds fear and discourages citizens, journalists, bloggers and civil society from speaking out on issues that demand attention. Such an environment borders on tyranny – when people hesitate to hold leaders accountable for fear of personal reprisal, freedom of expression is undermined, and governance becomes self-serving rather than people-centred.

The real focus of any government must remain on the core pillars of national development – education, healthcare, housing, security, economic growth, and social justice. Citizens expect action on pressing challenges such as unemployment, job loss, cost of living, crime, and infrastructure, not distractions born out of political feuds or media battles. Leadership requires composure and clarity of purpose – the ability to rise above personal affronts and keep attention on what truly matters: improving the lives of citizens.

It is therefore imperative that our government here in TT and leaders across the region re-centre their energies on governance that builds confidence and unity. Transparency, accountability, and respect for differing opinions must guide public discourse. When controversy overshadows progress, and personality clashes replace policy, the people – who government exists to serve – are the ones who ultimately suffer.

If controversy becomes the tool to mask inefficiency or to divert attention from unresolved national issues, it is the duty of citizens, the media, and civil society to demand a return to focus. True leadership is not threatened by criticism; it is strengthened by it.

Governance is not about protecting personal interests, but about fulfilling public trust. It is time for our government to look beyond the noise and recommit to the work that truly matters – the service, development, and empowerment of their people.

ANTHONY GULSTON

via e-mail