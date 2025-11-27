Sammy’s comment misses the mark

Darren Sammy -

THE EDITOR: Darren Sammy has lashed out at critics of the regional cricket team, stating, “People who don’t know an iota of cricket are criticising us.” While Sammy is no stranger to passion, this kind of blanket dismissal of the public's voice is not only misplaced; it’s downright insulting.

Sammy seems to have forgotten one critical truth: West Indies cricket was built not just by legends on the field, but by generations of fans in the stands, at the bars, and in front of televisions across the Caribbean.

Whether a farmer in St Vincent or a schoolboy in Laventille, every supporter has a stake in the maroon. You don’t need to pad up against a bouncer to have the right to comment when your team collapses – again.

When you represent a region, you represent pride. You represent culture. You represent struggle, resilience, and identity. If that performance falls short – not just once, but repeatedly – don’t act shocked when the people who pay your wages through viewership, merchandise, and passion start demanding better.

Let’s be clear, not every critic is trying to teach the bowlers how to bowl an outswinger. They’re pointing out lack of hunger, weak leadership, and what seems like a growing disconnect between players and people. That’s not “not knowing an iota,” that’s caring deeply and being fed up.

The WI hasn’t just been losing matches, it has been losing hearts. And now, instead of reflection, we get deflection. Sammy should know better. He once inspired a team and a region. But this kind of condescension sounds more like someone shielding mediocrity than addressing the deeper issue.

Instead of shutting down the fans, how about opening up? Engage. Listen. Fix what’s broken.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas