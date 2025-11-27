PSA, CPO talks on 10% wage offer ongoing

The Public Services Association (PSA) and Chief Personal Officer Dr Daryl Dindial have commenced discussions over increasing salaries for union members by 10 per cent.

PSA president Felisha Thomas and her team began meeting with the CPO just after 11.20 am.

After the last meeting, on November 21, Thomas reported the acting CPO Wendy Barton gave the union a letter committing to offer 10 per cent, following a presentation on the state of the economy. Dindial was overseas.

There was no fanfare at the CPO's office on Alexandra Street in Port of Spain unlike previous salary talks.

Both sides took a lunch break at 1pm. Talks were expected to resume an hour later. This is a developing story.