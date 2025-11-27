'Naps' clinch 5th SSFL premier division crown

Naparima College's Sebastian James (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Signal Hill Secondary School during the SSFL premiership division match, at Lewis Street, San Fernando on November 27. - Photo by Innis Francis

NAPARIMA College (37 points) got their hands on their fifth Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division crown on November 27 when they got a 2-1 victory over Signal Hill Secondary (34 points) at Lewis Street in San Fernando to edge a three-team title race.

Naparima and Signal Hill were level on points before the fixture, with just one goal separating them on goal differential. However, in front of their adoring home fans, it was "Naps" who came out with the bit between their teeth as they used a dominant first half to see off the threat of the visitors, who settled into the contest 30 minutes too late.

By the half, Naparima were two goals to the good thanks to close-range finishes from Riquelme Phillips and full back Sebastian James. Signal Hill coach Downie Marcelle described his team's start to the game as sluggish, and they were perhaps slightly fortunate to be in with a shout at the interval as they rarely troubled the southeners in the opening period.

In the second half, Signal Hill delivered a much-improved performance and pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute through a penalty from their impressive centre back Raevion Marshall, while star winger Immanual Wright agonisingly struck a free kick off the bar as he increasingly grew into the match. At the final whistle, the Angus Eve-coached Naparima team added another premier division title to their trophy cabinet to follow up the winning seasons from 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

In Trincity, St Benedict’s College's hopes of a dramatic comeback title win on the final day came up short, but they ascended to second spot on 36 points as their 5-0 victory over Trinity College East saw them surpass Signal Hill, who slipped to third on the standings. Benedict’s would have taken the crown if Naps and Signal Hill drew, but it wasn't meant to be for last year's national intercol winners.

In San Fernando, Naparima started on the front foot, with wingers Jayden Caprietta and Arron Raymond giving Signal Hill all they could handle, while the robust Phillips was a handful up top as well, as he led the frontline beautifully. It didn't take long for Signal Hill to get their first warning, as their otherwise watchful goalkeeper Kaleb Romeo flapped at a deep right-side cross from James in the fourth minute.

Just three minutes later, Naps got the dream start they were after as the former Speyside Secondary standout Phillips beat Romeo from close range when the visitors failed to clear a left-side cross. In the 14th minute, Romeo was called into action again as he stretched just enough to pluck a cross from Caprietta out of the air on the second attempt.

In the 20th minute, though, Romeo had little answer for a well-worked training ground routine as Naparima went two up after midfielder Jabari Rodriguez played a short free kick to Caprietta, who caught the Signal Hill defence sleeping with a cut-back which was passed into the net by James.

At this stage, the Naparima faithful were bouncing and they should have gone up 3-0 in the 27th minute, but Phillips headed over bar from point-blank range after Raymond put in a great cross from the right.

Another close-range header was missed to start the second half, this time from Caprietta, as Naps kept Signal Hill alive.

In the 65th minute, Wright was on the wrong side of luck, as his deft left-footed free kick from outside the area beat goalkeeper Mikhail Clement, but hit the underside of the bar and just stayed out the goal.

With Naparima relying on the pace and strength of Phillips on the counter-attack, Signal Hill took up more residence in the hosts' half as they hunted an elusive goal.

Mere moments after Naps substitute Xarion France wasted a glorious chance in the six-yard box, Signal Hill had their chance to get on the scoresheet as striker Kyle James was brought down in the area by Camron Bovell.

After being made to wait by referee Andrew Samuel, Marshall showed good composure when he dispatched his 83rd-minute penalty to the top corner, although many Naparima supporters thought the Signal Hill defender had missed as the ball went through the netting.

Knowing a draw would prove catastrophic to their premier division title quest, the Naparima players defended stoutly in the final few minutes to sew up the three points and the coveted title.

In other games, the fourth-placed Presentation College San Fernando (34 points) defeated Trinity College Moka, while outgoing champs Fatima College (32 points) defeated Malick Secondary 3-1 as they finished the season fifth.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*15*12*1*2*42*8*34*37

St Benedict's*15*12*0*3*46*14*32*36

Signal Hill*15*11*1*3*48*17*31*34

Presentation (Sando)*15*11*1*3*40*11*29*34

Fatima*15*10*2*3*49*25*24*32

St Anthony's College*15*8*1*6*30*25*5*25

Trinity Moka*15*7*2*6*31*35*-4*23

Arima North*15*6*4*5*34*27*7*22

QRC*15*5*4*6*23*25*-2*19

St Mary's College*15*5*3*7*31*23*8*18

Trinity East*15*4*1*10*21*55*-34*13

Malick*15*3*3*9*30*43*-13*12

St Augustine*15*3*3*9*16*46*-30*12

San Juan North*14*2*5*7*22*26*-4*11

Scarborough*14*2*5*7*18*35*-17*11

Carapichaima East*15*0*0*15*7*72*-65*0