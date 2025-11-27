Man robbed after meeting man in St James

- File photo

A Cunupia man was robbed when he went to meet a man he knew from an app at a deserted spot on Dundonald Hill St James.

The 40-year-old man told police at around 11.45am on November 26, he went to Dundonald Hill in his Mazda car to meet a man he met on app.

He told police he did not know the man’s real name.

When he got to the pre-arranged meeting location, he got out of the car and walked along Dundonald Hill where he met a man dark, slim man of African descent, in his early twenties wearing a t-shirt and short jeans with slippers.

While speaking with the man, he was approached by two other men, one of whom ordered him to “Pass the car keys and yuh phone!”

The victim became afraid and gave the man the key and his rose gold Samsung A33 cellphone.

The other two men began beating him and, while fighting back, he sustained a head injury.

He ran off into a track leaving the two men behind and later went to the St James Hospital.

PC Ali of the St James Police Station in investigating.