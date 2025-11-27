Legal Affairs Ministry needs to do better

Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: I visited the Legal Affairs Ministry's office on Leotaud Street in San Fernando in October to process a death certificate. I was mortified to see the dilapidated condition of the premises, particularly the public toilet facilities.

The toilet door was rotted and decayed to the point that it was hollow and unable to hold a door lock or handle. The toilet itself was not only dirty but shaky with no handle, much less tissue. And there was a pungent scent of urine permeating the atmosphere in that part of the building.

The process to request the death certificate was just as bad as the appearance of the building. One had to be back and forth between the San Fernando Teaching Hospital and Leotaud Street.

The facilities afforded at Level 3 of the hospital for clients to register the death consists of children tables that are being shared with the Medical Social Work Department. You are almost constantly being told, "You can't wait here," "You can't sit here," "Go on the blue chairs" or "Here is for medical social work clients only."

A member of staff would come out intermittently and walk around to distribute forms and provide guidance, subsequent to which you would sit an average of 45 minutes to an hour before being allowed to go into the Legal Affairs Office. While you wait, the attitude of the ministry's staff is even more atrocious. The deceased's name is hollered from the door of the office and a staff member is steupsing at people and arrogantly gesticulating and hollering, "One person alone inside."

One is then expected to return to the office on Leotaud Street with the documents received at the hospital to complete the transaction, pay and collect the death certificate. I am left to question senior management as to whether this isn't a bit much of running around and inconvenience for a family who is already grieving?

I am somewhat disappointed to know that seemingly educated and intelligent public officers who serve the public daily are inclined to be this discourteous and inconsiderate of their fellow human beings. Is this what taxpayers are paying for?

Furthermore, I am concerned that a sub-office is allowed to bring into disrepute the public image of the Ministry of Legal Affairs in this manner, with no consequences.

I hope someone is able to look into the infrastructural, behavioural and process flow issues at this ministry and advocate for the betterment of citizens.

JENIEVE ALEXANDER

via e-mail