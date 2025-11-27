IDB: Trinidad and Tobago had lowest remittances in Caribbean in 2025

The Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain. - File photo

This country recorded the slowest remittance growth in the Caribbean in 2025, considerably below many of its neighbours, a new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) analytical report has revealed.

Remittance – the money people living or working abroad send back to relatives at home – is a key source of support for households across the region.

These transfers help families, particularly in low and middle income countries, manage cost of living expenses and act as a buffer in difficult economic periods.

The Remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean in 2025 report found that inflows to TT increased by a mere 1.3 per cent – the weakest performance among all Caribbean countries assessed.

The IDB revealed that the wider Caribbean posted a 9.2 per cent increase in remittances for 2025, supported mainly by strong inflows to the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica.

Those gains contrasted sharply with TT’s minimal improvement, which the report identifies as an outlier in a year of stronger regional momentum.

Caribbean countries collectively received US$20.883 billion in remittances in 2025, representing 12 per cent of all transfers to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The report did not publish a country-level figure for TT but characterised it as one of the smaller recipients in the subregion.

While the study offers broad explanations for Caribbean remittance trends, chiefly linked to labour market participation in the US and the economic strategies of migrant households, it does not attribute TT’s weak growth to any specific factor.

Instead, the report positions TT within a group of economies where inflows remain relatively modest and have shown only limited expansion in recent years.

The IDB noted that remittances continue to play a stabilising role in household income across the region, particularly in countries where diaspora communities have grown and maintained strong financial links with families back home.

In many households, these transfers function as a monthly contribution from a son, daughter or sibling working overseas – money that arrives quietly but makes a significant difference in meeting everyday expenses.

The IDB said the report forms part of its ongoing monitoring of cross-border family transfers, which it describes as essential to understanding consumption patterns, vulnerability and the financial behaviour of migrant populations.