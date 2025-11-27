How Canada helped BWIA to take flight

Air Canada along with the Canadian government, in the 1960s, played a role in a build BWIA's resources to become the regional carrier of the Caribbean. -

Ramesh Lutchmedial

PART VII

By 1967, the total amount advanced by the TT government to BWIA to enable it to continue its operations between 1962 and 1967 amounted to $15,255,816. Moreover, by this time expansion of the inadequate jet fleet was essential and major financing was inevitable. But the lack of finance was not the only deficiency from which BWIA was suffering. In a memorandum of November 10, 1966, the then chairman of BWIA set forth the position with candor and accuracy.

“In addition to future finance, BWIA requires assistance immediately in the form of top management, engineering, planning and accounting talent. The airline business is a specialized one and with the possible exception of accounting, the talent which the airline requires immediately is not available in TT or in the West Indies. BWIA is woefully short of pilots and the anticipated intake of citizens of TT and other West Indians at the commencing level will not by any means meet the requirements of the airline for experienced pilots to bring the establishment up to strength and to provide for the future.”

The conclusion drawn by the then chairman was, “it would seem therefore that a partner in BWIA in the form of an airline with great financial strength and with the ability to render the assistance BWIA requires in its management and staffing problems should be sought immediately.”

Acting in accordance with the considered opinion of the then chairman, the government made every effort to identify suitable, parties who might be interested in some association with BWIA. It was against this background that the cabinet gave urgent consideration to a proposal received on May 23, 1967, from the high commissioner of Canada to TT in the following terms:-

"The government of Canada has considered a report on the situation of British West Indian Airways by a group of senior Air Canada management personnel and has identified a possible basis for establishing a comprehensive corporate association between the two airlines which would contribute to the solution of BWIA's problems and to the development of civil aviation in the Commonwealth Caribbean area. The government of Canada foresees the possibility that BWIA, in view of its routes pattern and traffic potential, could, under the conditions outlined below, ultimately achieve viable and possibly even profitable operations as a result of such an association.

Among the considerations which seemed to the government of Canada and Air Canada to be essential to this association, the most significant are the following:-

(a) BWIA should become the regional carrier for the Commonwealth Caribbean, that is to say, the governments of Jamaica, Barbados and Guyana, as well as TT, would designate BWIA as their national carrier;

(b) Canada would be permitted to acquire up to 49 per cent of BWIA shares, with the remainder to be divided on an agreed basis among the other participants (which at a later stage might include the non-independent associated states);

(c) The government of Canada, with Air Canada, would appoint a majority of the BWIA board of directors and Air Canada would provide key management personnel;

(d) Participation in profits, and responsibility for losses, would be pro rata to the shares of ownership;

(e) The four Commonwealth Caribbean governments would negotiate, as a consortium, air agreements with Canada, the US, and other countries.

"If the foregoing is acceptable in principle to the government of TT, Canada would propose as a next step that a joint approach be made by the TT and Canadian governments to the US government in order to ensure that the latter would have no objection to BWIA, as a regional carrier with substantial Canadian financial and managerial participation, continuing to enjoy its existing US traffic rights, as well as any such rights which it might acquire in the future. It would seem essential to secure such an assurance in view of the importance of these rights to the airline.

"Subsequently, as a third step, approaches might be made simultaneously to the governments of Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana. It is understood that certain debt obligations of BWIA become payable on June 30, 1967. In order for the government of Canada to give further consideration to financial arrangements to meet this immediate obligation, should the foregoing plan commend itself to the government of TT, it would seem necessary to have the agreement in principle of the TT government to the plan at the earliest possible date; a satisfactory outcome to the suggested approach to the US, and if possible, the agreement in principle of Jamaica, Barbados and Guyana as well.

"The provision of additional financial resources to make the plan along the foregoing lines a success would depend upon final agreement being reached with all the participating governments on the detailed aspects of the reconstitution of BWIA and a multilateral air agreement between Canada and the Commonwealth Caribbean countries concerned."

It will be noted that first and foremost among the "most significant" considerations which to the government of Canada and to Air Canada seemed "essential" to their proposition was that "BWIA should become the regional carrier for the Commonwealth Caribbean, that is to say, the governments of Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana, as well as TT, would designate BWIA as their national carrier."

It was precisely this consideration that the TT government, unduly optimistic as events turned out, had in mind in 1961 when it salvaged BWIA and held it in trust for all the countries, none yet being independent, of the region.

The government gave the clearest manifestation of its attitude and intention when in November 1961, the very month in which the formal handing over ceremony by British Overseas Airways Corporation took place, it dispatched a delegation to the heads of government of several West Indian territories including Jamaica, Barbados, and Antigua, seeking their agreement to participate in BWIA and to enable it to become the regional air carrier. These early initial efforts were followed by many subsequent efforts to persuade the West Indian territories generally to join in BWIA as a regional air carrier.