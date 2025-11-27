Forged in innovation, driven by purpose

Sieunarine Persad Coosal

The world you lived in yesterday is not the world you are living in today, and certainly not the world you will be living in tomorrow. The question is: Will you simply stand by and watch it change, or will you be the ones to use your acquired knowledge and skillsets to bring about that change.

Today, you stand at a turning point in your life's journey, the bridge between what you have learned, and what you will do with that acquired knowledge and skillset to bring about meaningful change. This moment is about more than simply receiving a certificate or celebrating academic success, it is about the responsibility that now rests on your shoulders: the responsibility to use your talents, your time, and your energy to make a significant impact that extends far beyond yourself.

The most precious resource you will ever have, is time. Where you choose to spend it, the people with whom you associate, the causes you dedicate yourself to, and the dreams you pursue, will collectively determine the course of your life. Be driven by purpose, but not a purpose that serves only personal ambition. Let your purpose be to create change, to empower others, and to build a nation that is progressive, resilient and unshakable. Listen to your heart and your intuition from deep within, they already know the person you are meant to become. Everything else is secondary.

However, remember this, how you utilise your time will also shape how you respond to change. You are entering a world of extraordinary transformation. Technology is advancing faster than ever before. Artificial intelligence, climate change, economic uncertainty, and social inequality are reshaping the way we live. Yet within these challenges lie immense opportunity, the opportunity for creativity, innovation and commercialisation, for leadership and for making a difference. As graduates of today, I call upon you to not simply silently adapt to change, but for you to lead it.

History has always shown us that it is often the bold and the visionary who alter the course of nations. Your ideas, no matter how small they may seem, carry the potential to transform lives. Remember that innovation is not only about technology or breakthrough inventions, it is first and foremost about mindset. It is about choosing to see solutions where others see problems and daring to take the first step when no path is visible.

Think of those who shaped history through innovation and perseverance. Thomas Edison, who famously said he did not fail but found 10,000 ways that would not work, reminds us that failure is not final, it is the seed of discovery. More recently, leaders like Malala Yousafzai, who turned her personal struggles into a global movement for education, show us that innovation can be born from courage and conviction. These examples prove that change makers are not defined by their circumstances, but by how they rise above them.

You too have been tested in classrooms and examinations, but the real test will be in how you respond to the challenges of an ever-changing world. It is in those moments that your education will be transformed into meaningful actions, actions that uplift families, strengthen communities and empower generations yet to come.

Remember resilience is not inherited but is built through choices made by people who refuse to give up, who see opportunity hidden within setbacks and who draw strength from unity. Do not fear failure, for failure is often the seed of progress.

Our nation has always been resilient, and now it looks to you to carry that torch forward. As you leave here, remember that you are not only individuals chasing personal dreams. You are part of a larger story, the story of a nation filled with resourcefulness, and untapped potential. You will help write that story through your purpose, your creativity, and innovation and your resilience.

Remember that innovation without purpose is empty, and purpose without action is powerless. However, when innovation and purpose come together, they ignite change and empower change makers like you who will carry our nation into a future that is not only prosperous, but resilient.

Step boldly into tomorrow. Dare to live with purpose, to think differently and to dream bigger. Above all, dare to lift others as you rise, because true success lies not only in what you achieve, but in what you inspire others to achieve.

Today, we celebrate with you, your efforts, your achievements and your potential. You are the graduates of this moment, but more importantly, you are the architects of tomorrow. May you go forward, forged in innovation, driven by purpose and committed to becoming a change maker for a resilient nation.

Congratulations, and may your journey ahead be as bright as the light you carry within.

Businessman Sieunarine Persad Coosal's message to UTT's 2025 graduation class. Coosal, executive chairman of the Coosal's Group of Companies, is a UTT honorary doctor of entrepreneurship and innovation.