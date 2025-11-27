Digicel TT to spend $20m on upgrades

Pieter Verkade, CEO Digicel TT -

Digicel TT will spend an estimated $20 million on a new suite of upgrades to its nationwide network to keep pace with growing customer demand.

This comes as it plans to decommission its legacy 2G network on December 31, 2025, as the company reallocates resources toward strengthening and streamlining its data network.

“Digicel is here to stay,” said Pieter Verkade, CEO, Digicel TT Ltd in an a statement on November 27.

“We are allocating approximately $20 million into creating a more robust network, which includes but is not limited to upgrading mobile sites, reinforcing infrastructure, and ensuring TT continues to benefit from high-quality internet and reliable communication services.”

To date, Digicel has delivered seven new mobile sites, with over 20 additional sites scheduled for completion by early 2026, supporting faster data speeds, broader coverage, and an improved customer experience across the country.

This latest investment forms part of Digicel’s wider long-term commitment to TT, where the company has already invested more than $1.2 billion since its inception and is pushing forward with major upgrades designed to deliver a stronger, faster, and more future-ready network.

Verkade added, “For our enterprise and government customers, this investment means stronger uptime, more secure infrastructure, and a network that can support the growing demand for connectivity, cybersecurity, and data-driven operations.”

Digicel TT is set to move important fibre lines underground so they’re better protected, replacing older sections of the network’s outside plant (OSP) infrastructure. The company is also upgrading systems that carry large volumes of data to ensure the network can handle growing demand and continue to perform smoothly.

This transition enables Digicel TT to enhance coverage, expand capacity, and further improve the reliability of its services for customers across the country.

“The retirement of our 2G network allows us to redirect critical spectrum and capacity into next-generation technologies, but more importantly, it is part of a much bigger investment push.”

In preparation for the 2G shutdown, Digicel began engaging affected customers three years ago and has already provided more than 700 free upgraded devices to ensure a seamless migration. Customers still using 2G-only handsets are encouraged to visit any Digicel store to collect a free compatible device while stocks last.

“Ultimately, this is about building a modern, resilient network for the future,” Verkade said. “By reinforcing our infrastructure, expanding our mobile footprint, and supporting our customers through the transition, we are ensuring everyone can enjoy a more reliable, high-quality experience for years to come.”