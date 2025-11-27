Cher-Mere makes Guyana debut at GuyExpo 2025

Guyana Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, receives a Cher-Mere Gift set from Khadine Knights-Benjamin, spa operations manager, Cher-Mere at GuyExpo 2025, Georgetown, Guyana. -

Well-known hair and beauty brand, Cher-Mere, has debuted its signature Caribbean-crafted products in Guyana following a successful showing at the Guyana Expo 2025 (GuyExpo).

Cher-Mere joined more than 270-plus exhibitors from Guyana, the Caribbean, and around the world at the trade show.

Over the week of the expo, the Cher-Mere team, led by promotions manager Janelle Wiltshire, along with Khadine Knights Benjamin, Spa operations manager, and Khadine Hinds, retail manager, hosted product demonstrations and giveaways, while educating booth visitors on the range of Cher-Mere beauty and hair products.

Visitors were introduced to several Cher-Mere products, including the recently launched premium hair oils – Organic Black Castor Oil, Pure Batana Oil, and Batana, Rosemary, and Tea Tree Oil – all formulated in TT by The Herbarium Ltd. The CherMere booth also featured Bigen Hair Care products, which are distributed through Merle’s Hairdressing Supplies Ltd.

Launched in 1995, GuyExpo is Guyana’s longest-standing trade exposition. The expo ran from November 13-17 and welcomed more than 100,000 visitors at the National Exhibition Centre.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring the Cher-Mere brand to Guyana for the very first time," said Cheryl Bowles, biochemist and company founder. "Guyana is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets in the region, and we see tremendous potential for natural, science-based Caribbean beauty products that align with consumers’ growing focus on wellness, sustainability, and authenticity.”

Founded more than 40 years ago in TT by Bowles, Cher-Mere has progressed from a home-grown hair-care brand into an internationally recognised name in natural beauty and self-care.

Bowles, a pioneer in science and business, was the chief chemist and head of research an development at Nestlé Ltd before launching Cher-Mere with a vision to create products that marry scientific rigour with Caribbean botanicals and values.

Today, Cher-Mere has a network of spas across the country and a strong retail presence in Canada, where Dr Aba Bowles Mortley leads the brand’s North American operations. The company’s product range includes plant-based skincare, natural hair oils, serums, and body products, all rooted in a philosophy of wellness and sustainability.

The team’s participation at GuyExpo 2025 represents an important step in Cher-Mere’s regional growth strategy. By introducing the brand to Guyana’s vibrant and emerging beauty market, Cher-Mere hopes to build lasting partnerships with distributors, salons, and wellness retailers while connecting directly with consumers who value clean, Caribbean-made products.

Among the visitors to Cher-Mere’s booth, #16, at the International Pavilion, were Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce for Guyana, Candice Shade, TT’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Marsha Linton-Dolly, financial attaché at the TT High Commission, and Gail Riviere, administrative attache at the High Commission.