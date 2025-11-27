Capitalism, greed drive prices sky-high

THE EDITOR: The global economic system has become heavily skewed, leaving the working and middle classes to struggle while capitalism and greed drive prices sky-high. In the 70s and 80s, a person's salary was more aligned with the cost of essentials – housing, clothing, and food – allowing many families to live comfortably. Those were times of relative balance, where workers could afford to buy homes, provide for their families, and save for the future.

Today, however, the benefits of the working class have been eroded. The cost of living has skyrocketed, yet wages often remain stagnant or are unfairly suppressed. Employers, retailers, and manufacturers keep increasing prices, blaming everything from supply chain issues to pandemic, but the real motive is greed – profit margins take precedence over fair wages and affordable prices.

Before covid19 prices were already rising, but the pandemic has been used as an excuse to further disrupt the system, enabling even greater profiteering at the expense of ordinary people. It’s a systemic greed that’s turned basic needs into luxuries for many, and the true beneficiaries are those capitalists who crush the working class for their own gain.

The real solution lies in restoring fairness, rebalancing wages with the cost of living, enforcing regulations that curb profiteering, and rebuilding a system where the benefits of growth are shared equitably among all citizens, not just the elite.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail