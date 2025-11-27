Black Friday sales, from novelty event to local business anchor

Customers wait in line to cash their items during the Black Friday sale at Payless, Frederick Street, Port of Spain on November 29, 2024. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Known for drawing crowds, slashing prices and skyrocketing retail activity, Black Friday sales have become a staple for pre-Christmas shopping in TT.

And it’s no longer a novelty event. CEO of the TT Chamber of Commerce Vashti Guyadeen says that Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have become key drivers of fourth-quarter retail performance nationwide.

Giving Business Day a snippet of the Arthur Lok Jack GSB’s forthcoming Q4 2025 Business Outlook Index, set to be published at the end of November, Guyadeen said despite some near-term strains, the private sector remains cautiously optimistic

She revealed that although over half of the surveyed executives reported weaker financial performance in the past six months, most are looking forward to improvements in the coming months.

“Given these indicators, the chamber’s outlook is one of measured optimism. Businesses are gearing up for another strong shopping day, viewing Black Friday as an opportunity to boost fourth-quarter sales in line with resilient consumer demand.

“The sales events will further reinforce year-end retail momentum, providing a welcome stimulus to business activity as SMEs look toward a broader economic upturn heading into 2026,” she told Business Day on November 26.

She also encouraged small businesses with locally made goods to use the opportunity of the “big discount mindset” and market their products under the Black Friday and Cyber Monday banners on November 28 and December 1, respectively.

Even as businesses continue to grapple with higher operating costs, supply chain pressures and lower consumer spending during the holiday season, president of the San Fernando Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh is optimistic in the sales’ ability to stimulate the sector.

“While it does not fully offset the industry’s wider challenges, it certainly helps to generate early momentum heading into the Christmas season.A strong Black Friday typically sets a positive tone for December sales and can even extend into early Carnival-related purchases.”

He said he expected the trend to continue with 2025’s edition featuring more competitive pricing, improved digital marketing and the rise of hybrid shopping.

“Consumer interest remains high, and businesses are better prepared each year to leverage the event. Over the past few years, local shoppers have embraced the concept. Businesses, both large and small, have responded by improving their promotions, inventory planning and customer engagement strategies.”

President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce Angie Jairam noted a yearly increase in businesses of all sizes participating in the event.

“This has helped to energise the retail landscape at a time when many sectors are facing ongoing economic pressures…we know foreign exchange issues can dampen some retailers and hope more will use this opportunity to build the momentum.

“Overall, Black Friday remains a significant opportunity for the business community, and the Chamber encourages retailers to leverage the season strategically while maintaining responsible pricing and high service standards for consumers.”