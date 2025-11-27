Belmont man steals girlfriend's bank card

Police are looking for a Belmont man who stole his girlfriend's bankcard while she was at his house and withdrew $5000 from her account.

The 37-year-old woman told police she was at her boyfriend’s home on November 26, around 7 am when they got into an argument.

Shortly after, the man, unknowing to the victim, took her debit card, $1000 cash and her Samsung cell phone from her handbag and walked out the house.

He got into her Nissan March and drove off.

The victim said sometime later that day she received an email notification from her bank indicating that $5000 had been withdrawn from her account.

She told police she had not given anyone permission to withdraw any money.

Meanwhile police in Port of Spain are also investigating a case of assault after a vendor’s father was beaten when he intervened in an argument between his son and another man.

Around 3.30 pm on November 21, the 22-year-old vendor was selling drinks from a cart along Keate Street, Port of Spain when a man walked up to him holding a pocket knife in his hand.

The duo began arguing and the vendor’s father, who was nearby and witnessed the argument, tried to intervene.

The man became violent and stabbed the father multiple times in his head.

The victim was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he remains warded under observation.