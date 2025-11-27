American Chris Brown killed in Tobago

- File photo

ALVA VIARRUEL

TOBAGO police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Scarborough following the brutal murder of an American tourist in Castara last night.

The body of 44-year-old Chris Brown ­– not the singer – was found in bushes off a trace leading to Little Bay in the scenic village on the North West coastal village, which has a thriving tourism eco-system.

He had been stabbed multiple times. Brown was due to return home on November 27 following a one-week visit with his girlfriend. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.