American Chris Brown killed in Tobago
ALVA VIARRUEL
TOBAGO police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Scarborough following the brutal murder of an American tourist in Castara last night.
The body of 44-year-old Chris Brown – not the singer – was found in bushes off a trace leading to Little Bay in the scenic village on the North West coastal village, which has a thriving tourism eco-system.
He had been stabbed multiple times. Brown was due to return home on November 27 following a one-week visit with his girlfriend. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.
Comments
"American Chris Brown killed in Tobago"