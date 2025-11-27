8 suspects held for sexual violence, related offences

Eight suspects of sexual violence and related offences were arrested in a five-day anti-crime exercise undertaken by the TTPS Special Victims Department (SVD) across all police division in TT.

The arrests were for 14 outstanding offences, such as attempted murder, rape, sexual penetration, grievous sexual assault, kidnapping, and domestic violence-related crimes, the TTPS announced in a statement on November 27.

The SVD carried out the exercise between November 20-25 as it sought to clear outstanding investigations related to sexual violence, domestic abuse, and serious offences against vulnerable persons.

The operation was led by DCP Natasha George, ACP Richard Smith, and Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, co-ordinated by Supt Darryl Ramdass with legal support from W/Sgt Sookram-Loutan and divisional inspectors and sergeants who provided direct field supervision.

"The exercise forms part of a sustained, department-wide commitment to addressing crimes that disproportionately affect women, girls, and vulnerable individuals. These arrests represent the TTPS’s unwavering commitment to tackling gender-based violence and bringing justice to those who have been harmed," the TTPS said.

It was done in keeping with the the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

The TTPS appealed to the public to report incidents of domestic violence, sexual assault, and exploitation, advising victims and witnesses to contact the Gender-Based Violence Unit hotline at 999, 555, or any police station, assuring reports would be treated with confidentiality and "swift intervention."

The TTPS said the SVD is expected to intensify operations throughout the 16-day period and beyond, reinforcing the "mission to create safer communities and ensure justice for survivors."

"The TTPS urges all citizens to stand united in rejecting violence, supporting survivors, and fostering a culture of respect and accountability."