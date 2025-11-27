$47m 'creepy' ganja bust in Central – 2 held

GANJA COVERS THE FLOOR: Packets of compressed Colombian "creepy" marijuana collectively weighing over 400 kilos and worth $47 million are seen in this photo following a major anti-crime operation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in Central Division. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro has praised officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) who were instrumental in a major anti-crime exercise in Central Trinidad on Wednesday which led to the seizure of $47m worth in marijuana and the arrest of two suspects.

This seizure, came on the heels of two other unrelated anti-crime exercises led by SIU officers which led to the seizure of $16m worth of cocaine and the arrest of two women at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago, and the seizure of $4.4m in marijuana and arrest of a man off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

A TTPS press release on Thursday said that the SIU was involved in a "high-impact, intelligence-led" operation in Central Division which led to the seizure of over 413 kilos of Colombian “Creepy” marijuana, valued at $47,687,266.44.

Between 1 pm and 4.30 pm, on Wednesday, SIU officers led by Snr Supt Edwards, Supt Etienne, ASP Lynch and ASP Morales, and supported by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) executed a targeted exercise based on actionable intelligence.

During the operation, a residence in the Central Division was searched under the Emergency Powers Regulation, 2025. Officers uncovered ten crocus bags and five garbage bags all containing high-grade marijuana later weighing 413.68 kilos.

The on-site search was supervised by Inspectors Nixon and Ammon. Two men were arrested.

The release said that Guevarro commended the officers, saying, “Today’s operations demonstrated the power of true teamwork across our units. Your skill, discipline, and initiative were evident in every task, and your seamless co-ordination and resourcefulness enabled the precise and professional execution of complex missions."

This collective effort, he continued, highlights the value of unity within the service.

"Your performance exemplifies what dedication and collaboration can achieve, and each of you deserves full

commendation. You have all made me exceptionally proud.”

Hours before the $47m drug bust, SIU officers under the supervision of Snr Supt Edwards, Supt Etienne and ASP Lynch, conducted an operation between 6 am and 11 am on Wednesday.

They intercepted a car which was proceeding west along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the Ibis Building opposite Courts. During search of the vehicle, 40 packets of Colombian "creepy" marijuana, weighing 20.74 kilos and worth $4.4m were seized. The driver was arrested.

CREEPY GANJA

According to online research, "creepy" marijuana has a higher THC rating than common marijuana.

THC stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, and is the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana that produces a "high."

"Creepy" marijuana contains 15-25 per cent higher concentrations of THC than traditional marijuana which gives a more intense, disorienting and powerful effect.

This strain was developed in Colombia from plants originally native to the US and Europe. Much of the trade is centred in the Cauca region of Colombia.