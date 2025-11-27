2 women held, $16m in cocaine seized at Tobago airport

- File photo

Cocaine worth an estimated $16 million was seized and two women arrested at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago on November 25.

A TTPS release on Thursday said that around 2.57 pm, officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) were conducting routine duties at the airport, paying special attention to passengers scheduled to board a flight destined for Frankfurt, Germany.

During the duty, WPC Pope stopped and interviewed a 27-year-old woman from Darceuil Lane, Arima, and conducted a search of her luggage. Hidden among items of clothing were six boxes of cake mix.

Upon further examination, the white powdery substance inside the boxes was found to be cocaine.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Arima Bypass, Arima, was also interviewed. A search of her luggage revealed five similarly packaged boxes, which likewise contained cocaine.

The seized packages weighed 6.385 kilos and 5.372 kilos respectively, amounting to a total of 11.757 kilos, with an estimated local street value of $16,388,564.

All items were seized, the women arrested and investigations into the matter are ongoing.