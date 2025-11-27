2 held under Operation Trident in Moruga

- File photo

A joint anti-crime exercise, Operation Trident, by regular and municipal police in the Moruga district on November 26 led to the arrest of two men.

The exercise, which took place between 4 am and 9 am, included officers from the Southern Division, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Canine Unit, and the Princes Town Municipal Police Station.

The police arrested a 22-year-old man from La Lune Road, Moruga, in relation to wounding inquiries. PC Huggins is investigating.

Officers also arrested a 27-year-old gardener from Mitchell Block, Indian Walk, for driving without a permit and without an insurance certificate. WPC Bridgemohan-De Leon of the Princes Town Municipal Police is investigating.

Additionally, the police completed 15 stop-and-search forms during the exercise.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon and Snr Supt Edwards of the SIU, Supt Jaikaran, W/Supt Bridglal, Supt Guzman of the Municipal Police, and ASPs Ramlogan, Ramsaran and Chulhan, Insp Ragbir and Sgt Singh.

It was supervised by Sgt Othello and acting W/Cpl Hepburn, along with officers from the Moruga Police Station.

The exercise also included Sgt Lee, PC Mahase, Canine Officers Cpl Bernard and PC Franklyn with K9s Georgia and Macho, and municipal police led by acting Sgt Ali.

The police searched several homes on La Fortune Trace, Rock River, La Ruffin Road, and La Lune Road.

However, nothing illegal was found at any of the premises.