UWI Arts Chorale & Steel present Glorious Voices on November 29

UWI Arts Chorale and Steel -

The Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) of The UWI presents Glorious Voices and Steel at the All Saint’s Anglican Church, Port of Spain on November 29 at 7 pm.

A seasonal production of The UWI Arts Chorale and Steel, this event will showcase the masterwork of Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria and the Mozart short choral classic Regina Coeli along with Christmas favourites as part of the DCFA Legacy Year productions, 2025-2026, said a media release.

Senior lecturer and deputy dean of distance and outreach at The UWI, Jessel Murray, will conduct the combined forces of The UWI Arts Chorale and Orchestra in performances of the two masterworks. Khion De Las, instructor of music at the DCFA, will lead The UWI Arts Steel in seasonal favourites.

Featuring high on the list of choral music favourites, Gloria is one of the most well-regarded and popular choral works in existence. It is easily accessible to audiences with its catchy rhythms and memorable melodies. It is paired with the equally accessible and energetic Mozart Regina Coeli. The audience will have the opportunity to experience these rarely performed gems in one special concert, the release said.

The Chorale, in the tradition of presenting works with authenticity, will perform both works in the original Latin accompanied by professional orchestra. The performance will feature soloists from the Chorale inclusive of Stephanie Carrington, fresh from her debut solo concert in the summer as well as soprano Adafih Padmore, mezzo-soprano Gabrielle Tull, tenor Christopher Sookhoo and baritone Anderson Hudlin.

The UWI Arts Steel will perform Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, as well as a Pentatonix arrangement of Carol of the Bells and surprise joint choir/steel favourites to bring in the season.

In the last few years, the UWI Arts Chorale has gained a following in Trinidad and Tobago with their eagerly awaited premieres of choral works. Under the joint guidance of Murray and Khion De Las, the UWI Arts Chorale and Steel have completed international tours to Massachusetts, New York, Belize and Mexico, the release said.

Tickets are available at the Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) and from members of the participating ensembles.

For more info WhatsApp 272-3232 or e-mail uwi.arts.chorale@gmail.com or uwi.arts.steel@gmail.com or dcfa@sta.uwi.edu.