US embassy denies external influence in visas

The US embassy in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE US embassy has said "no foreign government is involved in visa approvals, denials, or revocations."

The announcement comes amid reports of Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander writing the embassy to ask for the denial and revocation of visas of Trinidad and Tobago citizens who "disseminate defamatory, inflammatory, and intentionally misleading narratives about our joint mission and the ongoing security operations within TT."

In a media release on November 26, the embassy said, "The US government makes all decisions about its visas...The US does not revoke visas due to the exercise of the right to free expression, which is a cornerstone value of our country. The US does, however, revoke and deny visas based on criminal activity."

On November 21, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea corporate secretary Gary Aboud revealed that his US visa was revoked. Aboud speculated that this was owing to his strong stance against the US missile strikes in the Southern Caribbean and Pacific, which has killed over 80 alleged drug traffickers since September 2.

He accused the government of playing a role in his visa getting cancelled.

However, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has denied her government's involvement.